Michigan State

abc7ny.com

Rudy Giuliani informed he is now 'target' in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been informed that he is considered a "target" of the Georgia criminal investigation probing the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter. Counsel for Giuliani received a call earlier Monday...
GEORGIA STATE

