Alabama football lands Raymond Pulido, California OL, to boost No. 1 class

Alabama football landed three-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido over UCLA, Arizona, Oregon and Louisville on Saturday.

Pulido is the No. 482 recruit in the nation and No. 39 offensive tackle in the nation to bolster Alabama's No. 1-ranked class in the nation.

Pulido, 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, is the Crimson Tide's 20th commit and fifth offensive lineman. Four of them are rated as tackles, but Pulido will play offensive guard during his senior season, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Apple Valley High recruit joins four-star offensive tackles Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen, Miles McVay and interior lineman RyQueze McElderry.

"I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone that has supported me along this journey," Pulido wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank all of the coaches that believed in me and my abilities I appreciate everything. thank you to my coaches that have supported me and coached me over the 4 years!"

Alabama went 1-for-2 Saturday after it failed to land Gardendale four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins, who committed to Florida.

The Crimson Tide also landed four-star in-state defensive lineman Hunter Osborne and McVay earlier in August after receiving eight commitments in July.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.