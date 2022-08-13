ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football lands Raymond Pulido, California OL, to boost No. 1 class

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxVZp_0hGIuXpn00

Alabama football landed three-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido over UCLA, Arizona, Oregon and Louisville on Saturday.

Pulido is the No. 482 recruit in the nation and No. 39 offensive tackle in the nation to bolster Alabama's No. 1-ranked class in the nation.

Pulido, 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, is the Crimson Tide's 20th commit and fifth offensive lineman. Four of them are rated as tackles, but Pulido will play offensive guard during his senior season, the Los Angeles Times reported.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Alabama football takes step for alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium, applies for liquor license

MILES MCVAY:Alabama football lands Miles McVay, 19th commit in 2023 class and fourth OL

KELBY COLLINS:Alabama football misses on Kelby Collins, 2023 in-state four-star DL, to Florida

The Apple Valley High recruit joins four-star offensive tackles Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen, Miles McVay and interior lineman RyQueze McElderry.

"I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone that has supported me along this journey," Pulido wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank all of the coaches that believed in me and my abilities I appreciate everything. thank you to my coaches that have supported me and coached me over the 4 years!"

Alabama went 1-for-2 Saturday after it failed to land Gardendale four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins, who committed to Florida.

The Crimson Tide also landed four-star in-state defensive lineman Hunter Osborne and McVay earlier in August after receiving eight commitments in July.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama

Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
California State
City
Gardendale, AL
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
beckersspine.com

Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons

Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

UA president talks record freshman enrollment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell spoke to the media Monday about the school's record enrollment of freshmen. Bell said he expects the record to be broken this year. Learn more in the video above. "I do expect we will eclipse that and we will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denny#Gannett#American Football#College Football#California Ol#The Los Angeles Times#Bryant Denny Stadium#Dl#Florida The Apple Valley
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex

HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280. An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5. The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama....
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport

Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go

Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Back to school 2022: University of Alabama planning for record enrollment, changing campus

A record number of high schoolers applied to Alabama’s flagship university this year – a stat that school leaders say is representative of more growth to come. Enrollment numbers aren’t yet finalized for the fall, but University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said officials received about 55,000 freshman applications this year, the highest the university has ever had “by far.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy