ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Sax Sets Franchise Rookie Stolen Base Record; Nomar Garciaparra Ejected

By Blake Williams
dodgerblue.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 MLB Draft Signing Bonuses Recap

The Los Angeles Dodgers added a plethora of new talent to the organization during the 2022 MLB Draft despite not making their first selection until No. 40. The pick dropped 10 spots as a result of the club exceeding the luxury tax threshold during the 2021 season. The Dodgers took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howe
Person
Chad Billingsley
Person
Roy Oswalt
Person
Nomar Garciaparra
Person
Rick Sutcliffe
Person
Steve Sax
Person
Tom Hallion
Person
Ken Landreaux
Person
Fernando Valenzuela
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Austin Barnes Activated, Tony Wolters Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Austin Barnes from the family emergency list and designated Tony Wolters for assignment prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes had been on leave for three days due to an unspecified reason. MLB’s family emergency list requires a player to be away...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Does Walker Buehler Need Tommy John Surgery?

Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday, Aug. 23, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are unaware of what procedure the right-hander will need at this moment. Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 due to a right flexor tendon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman Supported Dave Roberts Criticizing Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 79-34 and even with having a 12-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, are in the midst of a remarkable stretch that’s seen them win 35 of 40 games since June 29. The start of their torrid stretch was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Postseason Schedule: Complete Wild Card To World Series Dates

The 2022 MLB postseason schedule begins Friday, Oct. 7, with the new Wild Card Series that are part of the expanded playoffs agreed to for the 2022-2026 MLB collective bargaining agreement. That calls for 12 teams now making the postseason, with eight needing to play a Wild Card Series. Both...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Sax The Dodgers#National League Rookie
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Rylan Bannon Claimed Off Waivers By Braves

The Atlanta Braves claimed Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Bannon was designated for assignment last week when Tony Wolters had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bannon’s latest stint with the Dodgers organization lasted all of eight days. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Yardbarker

NBA insider: Lakers aren't 'all-in on winning now' with current roster

One week ago, a panel of ESPN insiders revealed their projected top finishers in the Eastern and Western conferences for the upcoming NBA season, and the Los Angeles Lakers were nowhere to be found. On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Tim Bontemps explained why the Lakers -- as currently constructed -- can't be considered "all-in" on competing for a title during the 2022-2023 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dustin May Throws Immaculate Inning During 6th Rehab Start

Dustin May pitched an immaculate inning during what was expected to be his final rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City. May accomplished the feat in the second inning, with all three of his strikeouts coming looking. He finished with 10 strikeouts over five innings and allowed just one run in Oklahoma City’s 20-3 win over the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy