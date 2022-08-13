This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Sax Sets Franchise Rookie Stolen Base Record; Nomar Garciaparra Ejected

Read full article on original website
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 MLB Draft Signing Bonuses Recap
The Los Angeles Dodgers added a plethora of new talent to the organization during the 2022 MLB Draft despite not making their first selection until No. 40. The pick dropped 10 spots as a result of the club exceeding the luxury tax threshold during the 2021 season. The Dodgers took...
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, David Price & More Dodgers Visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2014, manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a contingent from the team to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Hanser Alberto, Yency Almonte, Tyler Anderson, bullpen coach Josh...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Chris Taylor Makes Game-Saving Catch For Dodgers, But Craig Kimbrel Blows Save Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit more home runs than the Milwaukee Brewers, but Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity in their 5-3 loss in 11 innings. The win was the Brewers’ first against the Dodgers in six meetings. A single by Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman’s double gave the...
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Austin Barnes Activated, Tony Wolters Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Austin Barnes from the family emergency list and designated Tony Wolters for assignment prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes had been on leave for three days due to an unspecified reason. MLB’s family emergency list requires a player to be away...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Does Walker Buehler Need Tommy John Surgery?
Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday, Aug. 23, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are unaware of what procedure the right-hander will need at this moment. Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 due to a right flexor tendon...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman Supported Dave Roberts Criticizing Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 79-34 and even with having a 12-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, are in the midst of a remarkable stretch that’s seen them win 35 of 40 games since June 29. The start of their torrid stretch was...
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason Schedule: Complete Wild Card To World Series Dates
The 2022 MLB postseason schedule begins Friday, Oct. 7, with the new Wild Card Series that are part of the expanded playoffs agreed to for the 2022-2026 MLB collective bargaining agreement. That calls for 12 teams now making the postseason, with eight needing to play a Wild Card Series. Both...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Tony Walters Makes First Start; Chance To Tie Longest L.A. Winning Streak Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to become the first team in baseball to reach the 80-win mark this season and extend their winning streak to 13 games in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals. With 13 consecutive victories, the Dodgers would tie their L.A. franchise record,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Making Progress In Recovery On ‘Daily Basis’
UPDATE (Aug. 15, 2:45 p.m. PT): The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Walker Buehler cleared a major hurdle last month as he threw a baseball for the first time since suffering a right flexor tendon strain and subsequently undergoing elbow surgery to remove bone spurs.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Rylan Bannon Claimed Off Waivers By Braves
The Atlanta Braves claimed Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Bannon was designated for assignment last week when Tony Wolters had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bannon’s latest stint with the Dodgers organization lasted all of eight days. He...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman ‘Working In The Right Direction’ To Emerge From Slump
Freddie Freeman has been nothing short of spectacular in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he is among those currently scuffling a bit at the plate. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .250/.346/.364 over his last 12 games, which is a far cry from the production he put up during the first half of the regular season.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Relieved To Be In ‘Better Spot’ For Homecoming Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux en route to a 4-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener at American Family Field. Freeman’s long ball provided the Dodgers with a lead in the first inning, and they remained ahead 1-0 until...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Coaching Staff ‘Does A Great Job’ Preparing Players
After starting the first half of the season unable to buy a hit, Max Muncy has been tearing the cover off the ball while helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win 12 consecutive games. While his season average is still at .189, the two-time All-Star is batting .327/.387/.691 over the last...
NBA insider: Lakers aren't 'all-in on winning now' with current roster
One week ago, a panel of ESPN insiders revealed their projected top finishers in the Eastern and Western conferences for the upcoming NBA season, and the Los Angeles Lakers were nowhere to be found. On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Tim Bontemps explained why the Lakers -- as currently constructed -- can't be considered "all-in" on competing for a title during the 2022-2023 campaign.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dustin May Throws Immaculate Inning During 6th Rehab Start
Dustin May pitched an immaculate inning during what was expected to be his final rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City. May accomplished the feat in the second inning, with all three of his strikeouts coming looking. He finished with 10 strikeouts over five innings and allowed just one run in Oklahoma City’s 20-3 win over the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate).
