Denver Nuggets sign former VCU Basketball player

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

DENVER, Co. (WRIC) — The Denver Nuggets have added another former Ram to their roster with a recent free agent signing.

Justin Tillman, who played on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Men’s Basketball team from 2014 to 2018, has signed with the Denver Nuggets of the National Basketball Association, according to a tweet from VCU Basketball.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Tillman recorded starts in all four seasons as a Ram and was named Virginia College Player of the Year by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a senior in 2017-2018. He started his pro basketball career in 2018 as a member of Wonju DB Promy of the Korean Basketball League.

Since playing in Korea, Tillman has played on several teams in the NBA G League, including t he Memphis Hustle and College Park Skyhawks. He has also been on several teams in international leagues, including Hapoel Gilboa in Israel , Dinamo Sassari in Italy , Bursaspor in Turkey and most recently Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico .

Tillman played the NBA Summer League in 2018 for the Miami Heat and in 2019 for the Pheonix Suns. In 2021, as a member of the College Park Skyhawks, Tillman signed a 10-day-contract with the Atlanta Hawks .

