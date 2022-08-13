Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Elkhart County green space
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart county is trying to reduce their carbon footprint with the addition of a new green space. The space is possible for the city because of a $250,000 fund granted by the city council. Along with the grant, a conservation easement will be set in place to...
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new house, celebrates partnership with Concord High School
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the new home of Jamie Sorensen and her family. Sorensen's house will be built with the help of Concord High School's Building Construction Trade Program. Sorensen, who works as a medical assistant, put in 200 hours...
abc57.com
Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
abc57.com
City of South Bend's Community Action Group meeting rescheduled to September 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Community Action Group meeting has been rescheduled to September 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting, which will discuss crisis response procedures, was originally scheduled for August 23 but was pushed back due to the ongoing investigation and unknown timeline for its conclusion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
City of Elkhart dedicates Mary Olson Town Green
The city of Elkhart honored longtime City Council member Mary Olson by naming the town green on Jackson Street after her. The Mary Olson Town Green was dedicated on Wednesday. "She was an Elkhart lady through and through. And she loved going to events and meeting people, hearing their concerns and bring those concerns back to us. That's the environment Mary thrived, serving people and fixing problems for people. And this type of an event where everyone is gathered here she would have absolutely loved it," said Corinne Straight, Director of Communications and Director of Quality of Place for the City of Elkhart .
abc57.com
Logan Street railroad crossing closed beginning August 22
GOSHEN, Ind. - The railroad crossing at Logan Street will be closed for repairs from August 22 to 24, according to the City of Goshen. The detour for this closure will follow Monroe Street to Blackport Drive to Lincoln Avenue.
abc57.com
South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event set for September 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host the South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event at 6 p.m. on September 1 at the South Bend Tech Resource Center. Residents are invited to attend the discussion and bring ideas about what they would like the city to look like in the next two decades.
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs to host camo jersey auction to benefit Fallen Heroes Fund
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs are set to hold an auction for camo jerseys worn by South Bend's players. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, which provides care for military personnel suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. The...
abc57.com
Health officials warn of a spike in Covid cases as students return to the classroom
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Most Michiana schools are back in session, and for the first time in two years, students are starting the school year mask less! However, with cases higher than they were at this time in the past two years, that leaves health officials worried that Covid will make a comeback in the classroom.
abc57.com
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
abc57.com
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Michiana Problem Solver: Chicago Trails Village resident reports mold issue
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- A resident of the Chicago Trails Village retirement community says it took six years for his roof to get repaired because management failed to address the problem. Keith Newton says that critical delay caused mold in his apartment, which has caused him health problems. Newton has...
abc57.com
Next South Bend Record Show scheduled for August 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next South Bend Record Show is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. The show features more than 35,000 pieces of new and used items, including CDs, cassettes, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Admission and parking are free. Early-bird...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
abc57.com
Work on Western Avenue starts August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
abc57.com
Deputies investigate potential threat to Rochester Schools, threat deemed not credible
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A potential threat to the Rochester Community School Corporation was deemed not credible, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday evening, Fulton County Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip about a threat to the school corporation. An investigation with the Rochester Police Department determined...
abc57.com
Republican caucuses to fill Jackie Walorski's seat in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- After Jackie Walorski's tragic death her district 2 seat is left to be filled by one of the 14 republicans running in the special election. Caucuses will begin at Grissom Middle School on Saturday. Each of the candidates are allowed three minutes to speak about their policies.
abc57.com
Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
abc57.com
City of La Porte Police investigating fatal shooting on Ridge Street
LA PORTE, Ind. - The City of La Porte Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead on Thursday. On Thursday evening, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Street for a shooting. At the residence, police found one woman with a gunshot wound. She...
Comments / 0