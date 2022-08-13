ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Elkhart County green space

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart county is trying to reduce their carbon footprint with the addition of a new green space. The space is possible for the city because of a $250,000 fund granted by the city council. Along with the grant, a conservation easement will be set in place to...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
County
Kosciusko County, IN
abc57.com

City of Elkhart dedicates Mary Olson Town Green

The city of Elkhart honored longtime City Council member Mary Olson by naming the town green on Jackson Street after her. The Mary Olson Town Green was dedicated on Wednesday. "She was an Elkhart lady through and through. And she loved going to events and meeting people, hearing their concerns and bring those concerns back to us. That's the environment Mary thrived, serving people and fixing problems for people. And this type of an event where everyone is gathered here she would have absolutely loved it," said Corinne Straight, Director of Communications and Director of Quality of Place for the City of Elkhart .
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Logan Street railroad crossing closed beginning August 22

GOSHEN, Ind. - The railroad crossing at Logan Street will be closed for repairs from August 22 to 24, according to the City of Goshen. The detour for this closure will follow Monroe Street to Blackport Drive to Lincoln Avenue.
abc57.com

South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event set for September 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host the South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event at 6 p.m. on September 1 at the South Bend Tech Resource Center. Residents are invited to attend the discussion and bring ideas about what they would like the city to look like in the next two decades.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Work on State Road 23 begins August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Diabetes#Diseases#General Health#Kosciusko Community Ymca
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

Next South Bend Record Show scheduled for August 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next South Bend Record Show is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. The show features more than 35,000 pieces of new and used items, including CDs, cassettes, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Admission and parking are free. Early-bird...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one

BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Work on Western Avenue starts August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Republican caucuses to fill Jackie Walorski's seat in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- After Jackie Walorski's tragic death her district 2 seat is left to be filled by one of the 14 republicans running in the special election. Caucuses will begin at Grissom Middle School on Saturday. Each of the candidates are allowed three minutes to speak about their policies.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy