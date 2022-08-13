ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viburnum, MO

Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri

By Joey Schneider
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Keith Johns, 65, of Salem, Missouri, and Daniel Martin, unknown age, of Viburnum, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 32, nearly eight miles east of Bixby.

Toddler struck, killed in Missouri during U-turn

Investigators say Johns was heading northbound in a vehicle alone when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle with three people. Johns and Martin were pronounced dead at the scene. A 40-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also hurt in the crash.

MSHP Troop E, which covers several counties in southeast Missouri, has investigated 38 traffic-related deaths in 2022.

