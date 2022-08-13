3 observations: Sharpshooting Jacob Toppin leads UK basketball to another Bahamas blowout

Kentucky basketball appeared to be suffering from sea legs when its third Bahamas exhibition tipped off Saturday evening at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau.

After a busy off day of community service and deep sea fishing Friday, the Wildcats missed four of their first five shots and led just 9-4 at the first TV timeout against Carleton University of Ottawa, Canada.

A switch flipped right before that break, however. Reigning Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe picked off a Carleton pass and finished the play with a slam dunk. It was all UK from there.

The Wildcats led the Ravens 55-19 by halftime and made 15 3-pointers en route to a 118-56 victory. Junior forward Jacob Toppin led Kentucky in scoring with 27 points in 21 minutes.

Here are three takeaways from the victory:

Jacob Toppin’s flawless first half sparks dominant performance

After showcasing his improved shooting ability during Thursday’s blowout of Mexico’s Tec De Monterrey , Toppin had an even better performance in Game 3.

Kentucky’s 6-foot-9 forward from Brooklyn went 11 for 14 from the field, including a flawless first half, against the Ravens and 5 for 6 from behind the arc. He also chipped in two rebounds, six assists, a block and two steals.

Toppin’s confidence in his mid-range game was especially impressive Saturday. Four of the junior’s eight baskets were 2-point jumpers, and several came during sequences when he first touched the ball with his back to the rim.

With Kentucky struggling to get points on the board early against Carleton, Toppin’s ability to create offense helped his team find the momentum it needed to break the game open. When asked if he was surprised by Toppin’s sharpshooting, Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves praised his teammate for the work he's put into developing that facet of his game.

"Jacob’s been working hard, man, so it didn’t surprise me at all," Reeves told Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw of the SEC Network. "I know he’s gonna make shots."

Through three exhibitions, Toppin is shooting 58% overall and from 3-point range. With five treys thus far during the trip, he has already surpassed his 3-point total from the 2021-22 season, when he went 4 for 10 from deep. It’s also worth noting that the junior is the only player to start every game during the Wildcats’ time in Nassau.

"Sky's the limit," assistant KT Turner said of Toppin after serving as acting head coach in Game 3. "He's an unbelievable defender. ... There's one thing I think he needs to work on is rebounding the basketball. I mean, if he does that, he's a complete player, because he can do everything else."

Antonio Reeves also lights it up from 3

Reeves was a 39% 3-point shooter as a junior with Illinois State last season. After three games with his new team, the 6-5 guard appears primed to outdo himself as a member of the Wildcats.

Reeves went 5 for 8 from deep and 8 for 12 from the field for 23 points in 21 minutes against Carleton. He also added three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

“Had it going today,” Reeves said on the SEC Network after the game.

Through three games in Nassau, Reeves is shooting 55% from 3-point range (10 for 18) and 53% overall (15 for 28). The transfer is transitioning into a less ball-dominant role on the Wildcats’ star-studded roster, but that hasn’t stopped him from turning in double-digit scoring efforts in each exhibition.

"Sometimes it's hard, when you're the primary guy on the team and you come to a team like this, to fit in, and he's done a heck of a job figuring out where he fits in at and when he can score and when to pass," Turner said. "He's really unselfish. I mean, he's not hunting shots and stuff like that, so he's been doing really good for us, and (we) expect time to have a big year."

In his first start, C.J. Fredrick plays just 10 minutes

C.J. Fredrick made his first appearance in Kentucky’s starting lineup Saturday after scoring nine points on 4-for-7 shooting against Tec de Monterrey on Thursday.

The offense carried over early for the former Covington Catholic star, who with the game tied at 4-4 put his head down and charged toward the basket for an and-1 layup that swung momentum in Kentucky’s favor for good.

Those three points would be Fredrick’s only points of the game. The Iowa transfer played just 10 minutes during the first half, chipping in two assists and a steal, and did not take the court after intermission.

"He's a guy that we're gonna count on," assistant coach Chin Coleman said of Fredrick after Thursday's game. "C.J. is one of those guys that you can say, 'He's assignment sound.' He's gonna be in the right place every time (and) he's gonna do what we want done on the schematics and then, obviously, he can make shots."

Coming off a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the entirety of UK’s 2021-22 season, Frederick is averaging 12.3 minutes per game during the Bahamas tour. The redshirt senior did, however, earn high praise after Game 1 from head coach John Calipari despite not scoring a point and will look to end his trip on a high note with a better offensive showing in Sunday’s finale.

"He's not the most athletic person; he's not the quickest person, but obviously, he has a lot of intelligence; he's got a high basketball IQ and then the game experience," Coleman said Thursday. "... he started at Iowa for two years, so he's got 60-plus games under his belt of experience, and so there's nothing he hasn't seen, there's nothing he hasn't been through."

Kentucky wraps up its exhibition tour at noon Sunday against The Bahamas National Select Team. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

