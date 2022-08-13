NFL Preseason Week 1: Where to watch the Texas A&M rookie debuts
Football season is finally here! With the 2022 college football season starting in 15 days, and Texas A&M kicking off their season on September 3rd, the NFL Preseason Week 1 is officially upon us. Let’s take a short trip back to late April during the 2022 NFL Draft, as four former Aggies were taken in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th rounds, while several notable players were signed as undrafted free agents days after the conclusion of the draft. Here are the players drafted this year, and those ready to make their NFL debut this weekend:
- Round 1, Pick 15 for the Houston Texans: Guard, Kenyon Green.
- Round 3, Pick 84 for the Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal
- Round 4, Pick 117 for the New York Jets: Defensive end, Micheal Clemons
- Round 4, Pick 123 for the Los Angeles Chargers: Running back, Isaiah Spiller
- UDFA for the Tennessee Titans: Defensive lineman, Jayden Peevy,
- UDFA for the Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive end, Tyree Johnson (recently cut)
- UDFA for the San Franciso 49ers: Safety, Leon O’Neal (recently cut)
- UDFA for the Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker, Aaron Hansford (recently cut)
- UDFA for the Green Bay Packers; Offensive lineman, Jahmir Johnson (early cut)
Look for Green, Leal, Clemson, and Spiller to shine as they look to earn their spot with the franchise that took a chance on them, continuing to show the toughness and relentless workmanship developed during their time at Texas A&M. Now, here is the game, place, and time each player will be appearing in this weekend.
Kenyon Green, Houston Texans: New Orleans Saints Vs. Houston Texans
- Time: Saturday, August 13th, 7:00 PM Central
- Place: Houston, NRG Stadium
- Line: NO -1.0
DeMarvin Leal, Pittsburgh Steelers: Seattle Seahawks Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Time: Saturday, August 13th, 6:00 PM Central
- Place: Pittsburgh, Acrisure Stadium
- Network: NFL Network
- Line: PIT -3.5
Micheal Clemons, New York Jets: New York Jets Vs. Philadelphia Eagles[autotag]
- Time: Friday, August 12th, 6:30 PM Central
- Place: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
- Stats: 4 total tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit
- Line: PHI 1-0
Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles Rams Vs. Los Angeles ChargersTime: Saturday, August 13th, 9:00 PM Central Place: Los Angelas, SoFi Stadium Line: LAC 3-0
Jayden Peevy, Tennessee Titans. (Already played Thursday) Tennessee Titans at Baltimore RavensTime: Friday, August 11th, 6:30 PM Central Place: Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium Final Score: Baltimore: 23, Tennesee: 10 Player Stats: Jayden Peevy, 1 Pass Deflection
2021 Draft Class: Quarterback, Kellen Mond, Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota Vikings Vs. Las Vegas RaidersTime: Sunday, August 14th, 3:25 PM Central Place: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium Network: NFL Network Line: LV -4.0
