ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Preseason Week 1: Where to watch the Texas A&M rookie debuts

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4j0U_0hGItRVE00

Football season is finally here! With the 2022 college football season starting in 15 days, and Texas A&M kicking off their season on September 3rd, the NFL Preseason Week 1 is officially upon us. Let’s take a short trip back to late April during the 2022 NFL Draft, as four former Aggies were taken in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th rounds, while several notable players were signed as undrafted free agents days after the conclusion of the draft. Here are the players drafted this year, and those ready to make their NFL debut this weekend:

  • Round 1, Pick 15 for the Houston Texans: Guard, Kenyon Green.
  • Round 3, Pick 84 for the Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal
  • Round 4, Pick 117 for the New York Jets: Defensive end, Micheal Clemons
  • Round 4, Pick 123 for the Los Angeles Chargers: Running back, Isaiah Spiller
  • UDFA for the Tennessee Titans: Defensive lineman, Jayden Peevy,
  • UDFA for the Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive end, Tyree Johnson (recently cut)
  • UDFA for the San Franciso 49ers: Safety, Leon O’Neal (recently cut)
  • UDFA for the Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker, Aaron Hansford (recently cut)
  • UDFA for the Green Bay Packers; Offensive lineman, Jahmir Johnson (early cut)

Look for Green, Leal, Clemson, and Spiller to shine as they look to earn their spot with the franchise that took a chance on them, continuing to show the toughness and relentless workmanship developed during their time at Texas A&M. Now, here is the game, place, and time each player will be appearing in this weekend.

h

h

Kenyon Green, Houston Texans: New Orleans Saints Vs. Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08q2T0_0hGItRVE00 Houston Texans' Kenyon Green, center, stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice Friday, May 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

  • Time: Saturday, August 13th, 7:00 PM Central
  • Place: Houston, NRG Stadium
  • Line: NO -1.0

DeMarvin Leal, Pittsburgh Steelers: Seattle Seahawks Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfmyc_0hGItRVE00 Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal (98) performs drills during an NFL football practice at rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

  • Time: Saturday, August 13th, 6:00 PM Central
  • Place: Pittsburgh, Acrisure Stadium
  • Network: NFL Network
  • Line: PIT -3.5

Micheal Clemons, New York Jets: New York Jets Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tylwf_0hGItRVE00 INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 04: Micheal Clemons #DL27 of the Texas A&M Aggies speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

[autotag]
  • Time: Friday, August 12th,  6:30 PM Central
  • Place: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
  • Stats: 4 total tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit
  • Line: PHI 1-0

Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles Rams Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omMVo_0hGItRVE00 Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller makes a catch during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Time: Saturday, August 13th, 9:00 PM Central Place: Los Angelas, SoFi Stadium Line: LAC 3-0

Jayden Peevy, Tennessee Titans. (Already played Thursday) Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3bpr_0hGItRVE00 Tennessee Titans defensive end Jayden Peevy warms up at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Time: Friday, August 11th, 6:30 PM Central Place: Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium Final Score: Baltimore: 23, Tennesee: 10 Player Stats: Jayden Peevy, 1 Pass Deflection

2021 Draft Class: Quarterback, Kellen Mond, Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota Vikings Vs. Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HDTo_0hGItRVE00 Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Time: Sunday, August 14th, 3:25 PM Central Place: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium Network: NFL Network Line: LV -4.0

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Ravens players return to practice on Tuesday, one leaves early

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work preparing for the 2022 season. They’ve gone through multiple weeks of training camp practices, honing in on their skillsets while also gaining chemistry with both teammates and coaches. However, injuries have also been somewhat of a storyline for the team, as multiple players have been working through minor ailments, as well as a few season-ending injuries popping up already.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: LSU quarterback Myles Brennan reportedly walking away from football

We’ve been waiting for a major domino to fall in LSU’s tight quarterback battle this offseason, and that news came on Monday. According to a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic, sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan — who some considered the favorite to win the starting job — is walking away from the game of football after two injury-plagued seasons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are we heading for a battle between UNC and Duke for this prized recruit?

Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer are heading for a big recruiting battle here as we get set for the Fall and Winter months. And both are hoping to land four-star forward T.J. Power for their 2023 recruiting classes. The Massachusetts product recently cut his list of 23 offers down to five finalists, naming UNC, Duke, Iowa, Boston College and Virginia as the teams he’s focusing on in his recruitment. But who has the lead in this race? 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was asked about Power’s recruitment in his latest mailbag and he hinted that this could be a Blue Blood...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Nfl Preseason#Jets#Titans#American Football#Aggies#Texans#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The New York Jets#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Green Bay Packers#Clemson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Schobert brings experience, leadership to Broncos' defense

After losing projected starter Jonas Griffith to an elbow injury, the Denver Broncos signed veteran Joe Schobert to add more depth at linebacker. Schobert, 28, is a seventh-player player who spent time with three other teams before joining the Broncos. The one-time Pro Bowler has 80 career starts on his resume, and that experience could help him quickly jump into Denver’s defense.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Dagger could be a key part of the Eagles' offense this season

With impressive additions on both sides of the football, the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the teams many analysts are looking at for a deep playoff run this season. Acquisitions like wide receiver A.J. Brown via trade, pass rusher Hasson Reddick via free agency, and defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the draft, have many fans hopeful for an NFC East title, if not more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy