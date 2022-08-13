WSU Cougar collaboration beer coming to Spokane

Credit: Dallas Hobbs, Common Language Brewing Company

SPOKANE, Wash. — Common Language Brewing Company and Flatstick Pub are joining forces to bring a WSU-themed beer to Spokane.

The two establishments, owned by WSU alums, want your input in picking the name of the new beer!

All Cougs fans have to do is donate $5, provide their information and give a name for the Pale Ale. The two companies will then decide which name best suits the beer.

Once picked, the winner also gets to WSU’s matchup against the Idaho Vandals on September 3, a signed football from the WSU football team and a release party at the Flatstick Pub location in Spokane.

Proceeds from the donations will go to the Cougar Athletic Fund to support WSU student-athletes.

You have until 11:59 p.m. on August 17 to submit your beer name. A winner will be announced on August 19. Common Language Brewing Company says to not use any inappropriate or established beer names from other breweries, as well as any WSU trademark verbiage.

