Character and Craftsmanship! Style and Space! Classic Beauty and Modern Updates! 5 Bedroom Brick Colonial in the Heart of West Racine. Updated kitchen with Corian counters, Custom Maple cabinets, SS appliances, and a built in banquette. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Sparkling Lead Glass French Doors, Gorgeous Built in cabinets in the formal dining room and flanking the natural fireplace in the spacious living room. Great work space in the bright sun porch. 2nd floor has 4 Generous Bedrooms and an Updated Full bath, go up one more floor & there is a 5th bedroom, bonus room & tons of storage in the walk up attic. The lower level you will find a rec room, work out room, laundry and half bath. Fenced yard,2 garages, & walking distance to the Best Pizza, Bakeries, & Cute Shops.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO