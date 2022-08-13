Read full article on original website
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
kenosha.com
Picnic in the Park set for Saturday at Petrifying Springs Park
SOMERS — Kenosha County Parks will host its annual Picnic in the Park celebration this Saturday (Aug. 20) at Petrifying Springs Park, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced. The day will be filled with family-friendly activities including live music, interactive kids’ activities, bounce houses, fireworks, and concessions aimed to raise...
wlip.com
Listen: Kenosha County Fair Preview-Children & Hay
The Kenosha County Fair gets underway this Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. KCF Manager talks about fun for the kids…and adults, too. Join WLIP broadcasting at the fair from 3-7pm Wednesday through Friday. For schedules and fair information, go to kenoshacofair.com.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Deborah Adams Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Deborah L. Adams, 69, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, after a short illness. Debbie was born in Kenosha, WI, on February 12, 1953, daughter of the late George and Shirley (Weidman) Jorgenson. She worked as a receptionist for Badger Press Photographics for over 20 years. She loved anything sports, Cubs, Blackhawks, and Packers. She loved going to horse shows, concerts, flea markets, and Renaissance Fair with Steffanie. Debbie was an avid Barbie collector and loved to go to the concerts at the Racine Zoo and craft fairs with her lifelong friend Corky.
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Patricia Mau Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
Patricia Calvert Ryan was born on May 13, 1935 at the home of her parents Harry and Gladys (Abel) Ryan near Durand, Wisconsin. She attended Averill School and graduated from Durand High School in 1952. In 1956 she graduated from The Stout Institute (now UW-Stout), where she met her husband James Stuart Mau. They were married on August 17, 1957 at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Durand.
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County homes for big families | Local News
Character and Craftsmanship! Style and Space! Classic Beauty and Modern Updates! 5 Bedroom Brick Colonial in the Heart of West Racine. Updated kitchen with Corian counters, Custom Maple cabinets, SS appliances, and a built in banquette. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Sparkling Lead Glass French Doors, Gorgeous Built in cabinets in the formal dining room and flanking the natural fireplace in the spacious living room. Great work space in the bright sun porch. 2nd floor has 4 Generous Bedrooms and an Updated Full bath, go up one more floor & there is a 5th bedroom, bonus room & tons of storage in the walk up attic. The lower level you will find a rec room, work out room, laundry and half bath. Fenced yard,2 garages, & walking distance to the Best Pizza, Bakeries, & Cute Shops.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Beverly Luciani Obituary (1925 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
Beverly M. Luciani, 96, of Deltona, FL, formerly of Kenosha WI, passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Beverly died of natural causes in Hospice Care at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, FL. Beverly was born on August 17, 1925, in Racine, WI, and...
fox32chicago.com
Northern Illinois Food Bank expands reach with new suburban center
The Northern Illinois Food Bank is expanding its reach. The agency celebrated the opening of its new North Suburban Center in Lake Forest on Tuesday.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Person of the Week: Revitalize Milwaukee
Revitalize Milwaukee just hosted its annual Block Build MKE event, where volunteers and community partners come together to transform multiple neighborhood blocks in one weekend. Updated: 12:29 PM CDT Aug 15, 2022. Hide Transcript Show Transcript. BETWEEN NOW AND AWESOME. ALL RIGHT. WELL THIS SUNDAY WE ARE RECOGNIZING A LOCAL...
Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old Highland Park shooting victim in constant pain, family says
'It is very hard to convince Cooper that he will be happy again,' the 8-year-old Highland Park parade shooting victim's family said in a statement.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Ale House to close
Post: Landlord not renewing brewery & restaurant’s lease. After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it’s having to close its doors.In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are “going in a different direction.” So, the restaurant’s last day at its current location will be Sept. 11. The restaurant’s owners are hinting it may be back elsewhere, closing his post with, “hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued. ”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
Newspaper reporter dies in fall from Kilbourn Bridge in downtown Milwaukee
A 77-year-old man died after he fell 70 feet from a raised drawbridge while vacationing with his wife in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, authorities say.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square
BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
Northridge Mall owners given 5 days to secure property before daily $2K fines
A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge approved sanctions against the owner of the former Northridge Mall. U.S. Black Spruce now has until the end of the workday Friday to secure the property.
WISN
Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
