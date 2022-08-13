ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Picnic in the Park set for Saturday at Petrifying Springs Park

SOMERS — Kenosha County Parks will host its annual Picnic in the Park celebration this Saturday (Aug. 20) at Petrifying Springs Park, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced. The day will be filled with family-friendly activities including live music, interactive kids’ activities, bounce houses, fireworks, and concessions aimed to raise...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Listen: Kenosha County Fair Preview-Children & Hay

The Kenosha County Fair gets underway this Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. KCF Manager talks about fun for the kids…and adults, too. Join WLIP broadcasting at the fair from 3-7pm Wednesday through Friday. For schedules and fair information, go to kenoshacofair.com.
WILMOT, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Deborah Adams Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Deborah L. Adams, 69, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, after a short illness. Debbie was born in Kenosha, WI, on February 12, 1953, daughter of the late George and Shirley (Weidman) Jorgenson. She worked as a receptionist for Badger Press Photographics for over 20 years. She loved anything sports, Cubs, Blackhawks, and Packers. She loved going to horse shows, concerts, flea markets, and Renaissance Fair with Steffanie. Debbie was an avid Barbie collector and loved to go to the concerts at the Racine Zoo and craft fairs with her lifelong friend Corky.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Patricia Mau Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI

Patricia Calvert Ryan was born on May 13, 1935 at the home of her parents Harry and Gladys (Abel) Ryan near Durand, Wisconsin. She attended Averill School and graduated from Durand High School in 1952. In 1956 she graduated from The Stout Institute (now UW-Stout), where she met her husband James Stuart Mau. They were married on August 17, 1957 at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Durand.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County homes for big families | Local News

Character and Craftsmanship! Style and Space! Classic Beauty and Modern Updates! 5 Bedroom Brick Colonial in the Heart of West Racine. Updated kitchen with Corian counters, Custom Maple cabinets, SS appliances, and a built in banquette. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Sparkling Lead Glass French Doors, Gorgeous Built in cabinets in the formal dining room and flanking the natural fireplace in the spacious living room. Great work space in the bright sun porch. 2nd floor has 4 Generous Bedrooms and an Updated Full bath, go up one more floor & there is a 5th bedroom, bonus room & tons of storage in the walk up attic. The lower level you will find a rec room, work out room, laundry and half bath. Fenced yard,2 garages, & walking distance to the Best Pizza, Bakeries, & Cute Shops.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Beverly Luciani Obituary (1925 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

Beverly M. Luciani, 96, of Deltona, FL, formerly of Kenosha WI, passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Beverly died of natural causes in Hospice Care at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, FL. Beverly was born on August 17, 1925, in Racine, WI, and...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Person of the Week: Revitalize Milwaukee

Revitalize Milwaukee just hosted its annual Block Build MKE event, where volunteers and community partners come together to transform multiple neighborhood blocks in one weekend. Updated: 12:29 PM CDT Aug 15, 2022. Hide Transcript Show Transcript. BETWEEN NOW AND AWESOME. ALL RIGHT. WELL THIS SUNDAY WE ARE RECOGNIZING A LOCAL...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Ale House to close

Post: Landlord not renewing brewery & restaurant’s lease. After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it’s having to close its doors.In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are “going in a different direction.” So, the restaurant’s last day at its current location will be Sept. 11. The restaurant’s owners are hinting it may be back elsewhere, closing his post with, “hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued. ”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fresh, local, plentiful

For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
KENOSHA, WI

