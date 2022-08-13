Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Hailstorm Causes Significant Crop Damage in Some Parts of Eastern Washington
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage. “We had some fields that look like they’re probably a complete loss,” Fairfield farmer Marci Green said. Green said she knows the hail storm struck wheat,...
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Clarkston Woman Seeking Votes to be Crowned 'Ms. Stars & Stripes'
CLARKSTON - A search is underway for the woman who best represents a “country” way of life, and will be crowned Ms. Stars & Stripes in 2022. The winner will be featured in a 2-page spread in STAR Magazine, take home $25,000, and gain access to some of the "hottest country events of the year."
UPDATE: Great Dane Andy put to Rest Tuesday Morning
According to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, on Tuesday morning, Andy, the patriarch to the Great Dane family that was subject of a recent rescue, was put to rest. A medical emergency, and a myriad of medical issues, made it apparent that Andy's quality of life was severely diminished, and it was time to end his pain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Searching For Fugitive Who Refused To Stop For An Officer
Pullman Police are looking for a fugitive who failed to pull over for an officer Monday morning. An officer tried to pull over 32 year old Guillermo Gerena of Pullman on South Grand Avenue around 8:00. Gerena failed to stop and officers were forced to let him go due to the restrictions on police pursuits approved by the Washington Legislature last year.
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Freeman shooter sentencing: Psychologist says adults around shooter 'failed him'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter that killed one classmate and wounded three freshman girls resumed on Monday and included testimony from a psychologist who has evaluated the shooter for four years. In September 2017, then 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe opened fire on his Freeman...
Lapwai man killed after crash down embankment
LAPWAI, Idaho — A Lapwai man died Friday night after two vehicles drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Wash., was traveling north on US 95, when he crossed over the centerline in a Buick Avenue and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing
A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
KXLY
Deputies arrest suspect after man shot in Juliaetta
JULIETTA, Idaho — Nez Perce County Deputies arrested a man after a woman was found shot at a home. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Julieatta Grade to a reported shooting. Arriving deputies found 45-year-old Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
pullmanradio.com
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
Comments / 0