Pullman, WA

Big Country News

UPDATE: Great Dane Andy put to Rest Tuesday Morning

According to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, on Tuesday morning, Andy, the patriarch to the Great Dane family that was subject of a recent rescue, was put to rest. A medical emergency, and a myriad of medical issues, made it apparent that Andy's quality of life was severely diminished, and it was time to end his pain.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Searching For Fugitive Who Refused To Stop For An Officer

Pullman Police are looking for a fugitive who failed to pull over for an officer Monday morning. An officer tried to pull over 32 year old Guillermo Gerena of Pullman on South Grand Avenue around 8:00. Gerena failed to stop and officers were forced to let him go due to the restrictions on police pursuits approved by the Washington Legislature last year.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lapwai man killed after crash down embankment

LAPWAI, Idaho — A Lapwai man died Friday night after two vehicles drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Wash., was traveling north on US 95, when he crossed over the centerline in a Buick Avenue and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento.
LAPWAI, ID
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing

A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Deputies arrest suspect after man shot in Juliaetta

JULIETTA, Idaho — Nez Perce County Deputies arrested a man after a woman was found shot at a home. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Julieatta Grade to a reported shooting. Arriving deputies found 45-year-old Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft

The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
PULLMAN, WA

