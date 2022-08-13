ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MYis_0hGIsTET00
Police responded to a bomb threat in Market Square (Portsmouth, NH Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church.

Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.

Police established a perimeter around the trash can and evacuated the area. The Bomb Squad conducted multiple sweeps of the scene and determined there was no explosive device shortly after midnight, according to police.

The threat was the second incident in Portsmouth to require a large police response Friday night.

Police say earlier that evening, they responded to a “car meetup” that had about 600 cars and 1,000 to 1,500 people in attendance.

“We realize there were some concerns about vehicles speeding and driving erratically and we would like to make it clear that we made every attempt to enforce motor vehicle laws and safe operation of these vehicles,” Portsmouth Police said in a statement.

Police did not say the two incidents were related.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of assault with an umbrella at Quincy Center T stop

QUINCY, Mass. — A Brockton man was arrested Monday after allegedly striking another passenger with an umbrella at the Quincy Center MBTA stop. Transit Police say the assault was reported by a customer service agent around 7:15 a.m. They located the victim, a 60-year-old man, who told them he was walking toward the fare gates when another man accused him of taking his photo.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End

BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Boston#Violent Crime#The North Church#The Bomb Squad#Portsmouth Police#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen flown to hospital after New Hampshire ATV crash

COOS COUNTY, N.H. — A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, NBC 10 Boston reports. The teen was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
WPFO

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
chainstoreage.com

Showcase targets New Hampshire for growth

A Canadian specialty retailer and product developer is turning its aggressive U.S. expansion plans to the Granite State. Showcase, which bills itself as “Home of the Hottest Trends,” has opened its 122nd store, in The Mall at New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. This location marks the third of 31 new brick-and-mortar Showcase stores that will open in malls across 12 states during summer 2022, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the company’s 28-year history (See locations at end of article.)
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man

Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
IPSWICH, MA
nhbr.com

Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths

The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
122K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy