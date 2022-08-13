Read full article on original website
Before I start, I want to admit I am 100 percent too much of a wimp to go on a legit haunted tour, but I know for many others this might be a dream come true. If you happen to be one of those 'others', I think you will get chills over what I am about to share with you.
hoiabc.com
East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops...
hoiabc.com
College move-in weekend ahead for Bradley, ISU
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time again for thousands of students across the nation, and here in Central Illinois, students will move into Bradley and Illinois State this weekend. For the first time since the pandemic began, this semester will be the first where things are fully...
hoiabc.com
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
hoiabc.com
Pinecrest overpass construction nearing completion
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.
wcbu.org
Peoria's Landmark Recreation Center up for auction
A major piece of Peoria property is going up for auction. According to a news release, the Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company has listed the Landmark Recreation Center at 3225 N. Dries Lane on the website Crexi. Potential buyers can register to bid through the online listing until the auction on Sep. 12. The bidding starts at $1.25 million.
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Pontiac Indians
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Pontiac football team is loaded with experience this season. The Indians have 24 seniors in the program this year and despite winning just one game a season ago, that veteran leadership and varsity experience has them very confident heading into the 2022 season. Copyright...
hoiabc.com
State Fair Ag Day: Honoring farmers, inspiring future agriculture leaders
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - There are over 72,200 farms in Illinois and 97% of them are run by families. State leaders celebrated those families and future farmers of America during Ag Day at the Illinois State Fair. From Quincy to Effingham and Peoria to Chicago, agriculture connects everyone in Illinois. 187...
hoiabc.com
‘Ignite Peoria’ shines light on local creative power
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This weekend, local creativity was on full display at the Peoria Civic Center. ‘Ignite Peoria’ is an annual event bringing together makers, musicians, artists, and more from the area under one roof to show off their creative talents. The free festival provides over 100 interactive booths and workshops for visitors to take part in and learn more.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man creating his own American Dream one haircut at a time
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bob Khoury started cutting hair when we was 12 years old. He would hone is skills as a barber for 20 years in his home country of Lebanon. Now he’s opening his 2nd full-service barber shop in Campus Town next to Bradley University. “I...
hoiabc.com
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court,...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple detained after alleyway shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department detained multiple individuals after a shooting in an alleyway between Wisconsin and Delaware Avenues just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, multiple individuals were detained but later released. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said...
1470 WMBD
Overheated hoverboard causes Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home on N. Osage Court, near N. Trails Edge Drive, on reports of a fire in the basement. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Kyle Field said first companies on-scene found heavy black smoke in the basement. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
1057thexrocks.com
Best Buddies Champion of the Year! Celebrates Inclusion in Central Illinois
October 7th at the Warehouse on State Street, celebrate inclusion in Central Illinois at the Best Buddies “Champion of the Year!” with The Yard Peoria. October 7th, don’t miss our cocktail hour entertainment Daniel and his partner Bunny! There will be food, beer, and wine PLUS an amazing auction! Items you can win include Microblading by Misty, a VIP Battle Bots experience in Las Vegas, amazing opportunities and food from local businesses, PLUS a $1000 gift card from Jones Bros Jewelers.
Central Illinois Proud
City Councilmember announces mayoral bid in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A challenger has arisen in the race for Pekin Mayor. Becky Cloyd is a current City Council member and is the Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Pekin under Mayor Mark Luft. This week, Cloyd broke the news to WMBD’s Matt Sheehan that she...
hoiabc.com
Tempers flare over funding for underpass in Uptown Normal
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Town Council is accepting the federal government’s offer to provide additional funding as inflationary pressures are expected to increase the cost of an underpass in Uptown Normal. However, angry rhetoric preceded the council’s 5-1 vote to receive almost $3.16 million in...
Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King are running for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022
Eric Sorensen (D) and Esther Joy King (R) are running in the general election for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is not running for re-election. Sorensen worked as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities area for nearly 20...
