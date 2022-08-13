Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Independence work continues as school year starts in Bethel Park
The principal of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School joined the staff just as plans for the building’s renovation were starting in earnest. “It’s very exciting, because you get to design the space and the instructional component together,” Racquel Sutton said. “And when do you ever have that opportunity? Every other time, you’re moving into a space that’s already created.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley begins building project under new coach
Jason Cappa, who comes from a family of coaches and educators, was hired in April as Quaker Valley football coach. His father, Jake, was a football coaching legend at Riverview from 1986-2001, leading the Raiders to three WPIAL Class A finals in four years. Cappa has been with the QV...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Services and events at Sewickley area places of worship for the week of Aug. 17, 2022
Beth Samuel Jewish Center holds Shabbat Morning Services every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Online Torah Yoga for all ages takes place every third Saturday at 8:45 a.m. Join us for meditation and mindful exercise. Call 724-266-5238 for details. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is located at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park
If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin baseball job lures Craig Spisak away from Yough
Craig Spisak is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He will be patrolling a new dugout next baseball season. Spisak is leaving Yough after six seasons as the head baseball coach to take the same position at Norwin. He was approved at Monday night’s Norwin School Board meeting. The upper-class...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trio of Westmoreland County running backs poised for big things in PAC
When Kyrie Miller, Justin Flack and Justin Huss were playing football in high school in Westmoreland County, they torched opposing defenses. Now the trio is doing the same in the NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Miller starred at Ligonier Valley, where he rushed for 3,742 yards and 58...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After bounce-back season, Beaver looks to add to winning tradition
In Cort Rowse’s first season as head coach last year, Beaver went 7-3, finished second in the Parkway Conference and made the playoffs. Rowse has prioritized continuing Beaver’s winning culture. Rowse was an assistant coach for 15 years under coach Jeff Beltz and played under coach Pat Tarquinio....
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?
Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Big, strong offensive line makes West Mifflin a team to watch in Class 3A
West Mifflin has been a fixture in WPIAL Class 4A football, but due to realignment, the Titans are competing in 3A for the next two seasons. They are looking forward to and are reinvigorated to meet the unknown challenges that lie ahead. “We have a team that grew up and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
Deer Lakes father, son unsatisfied with missing playoffs
Derek Burk didn’t wait long to try and make improvements after last year’s close home loss to Burrell. The 28-24 setback factored into the Lancers missing a WPIAL Class 3A playoff spot in a tiebreaker with the Bucs and East Allegheny in the Allegheny Seven Conference. “My wife...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After graduations, transfers, coaching change, Seton LaSalle moving in all new direction
Tim Storino appears to be in the right place at the right time. Storino was hired in March as Seton LaSalle’s coach following a tumultuous 2021 season, as the Rebels lost six of their first seven games before finishing with a 3-7 record in Class 2A. Storino was hired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After close call last year, McKeesport hopes to make a run at Class 4A gold
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher used to say, “there is a fine line between winning and losing in the NFL.”. The same could be said for high school football. One district team that found out the hard way how true that statement was in 2021 was McKeesport.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘That’s how we remember it’: Legend of Drowning Fish persists as Bethel Park brewery marks 1st anniversary
So, two guys walk into a bar with a talking fish. Then they all decide to open a brewery together. “We say that’s a true story,” Pleasant Hills resident Don Tomino said. “We were drinking a little bit that day, but that’s how we remember it.”
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westmoreland County’s new football coaches breeze through Day 1 of practice
Westmoreland County’s five new high school football coaches had an uneventful first day of training camp. Players usually are greeted with hot, humid weather, but Monday was cool and damp. Things went so smoothly at Derry that Mike Arone gave his team an early dismissal. “It was a good...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experts to discuss spotted lanternfly invasion at North Park
Penn State Extension is hosting a meeting about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly in the region at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the lodge in North Park. Populations of the spotted lanternfly, the invasive plant hopper from Asia, have skyrocketed in Allegheny County: From Jan. 1 to July 11, there were 2,944 reports of spotted lanternfly, compared with only 102 reports during the same time in 2021, for all of Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Radio Ink
WESA Morning Host Retiring
90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
River Jam to bring 5 bands to Aspinwall park
Five bands will take part in River Jam at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall. The Jam will feature The Cedar Run Band, The Compadres, The John Vento Trio, The Untouchables and Asphalt Rodeo. Voluntary donations are requested. Proceeds will benefit Allegheny RiverTrail Park and The...
Comments / 0