Penn State Extension is hosting a meeting about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly in the region at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the lodge in North Park. Populations of the spotted lanternfly, the invasive plant hopper from Asia, have skyrocketed in Allegheny County: From Jan. 1 to July 11, there were 2,944 reports of spotted lanternfly, compared with only 102 reports during the same time in 2021, for all of Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO