Springdale, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Independence work continues as school year starts in Bethel Park

The principal of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School joined the staff just as plans for the building’s renovation were starting in earnest. “It’s very exciting, because you get to design the space and the instructional component together,” Racquel Sutton said. “And when do you ever have that opportunity? Every other time, you’re moving into a space that’s already created.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley begins building project under new coach

Jason Cappa, who comes from a family of coaches and educators, was hired in April as Quaker Valley football coach. His father, Jake, was a football coaching legend at Riverview from 1986-2001, leading the Raiders to three WPIAL Class A finals in four years. Cappa has been with the QV...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park

If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin baseball job lures Craig Spisak away from Yough

Craig Spisak is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He will be patrolling a new dugout next baseball season. Spisak is leaving Yough after six seasons as the head baseball coach to take the same position at Norwin. He was approved at Monday night’s Norwin School Board meeting. The upper-class...
HERMINIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After bounce-back season, Beaver looks to add to winning tradition

In Cort Rowse’s first season as head coach last year, Beaver went 7-3, finished second in the Parkway Conference and made the playoffs. Rowse has prioritized continuing Beaver’s winning culture. Rowse was an assistant coach for 15 years under coach Jeff Beltz and played under coach Pat Tarquinio....
BEAVER, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?

Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1

After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes

PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Experts to discuss spotted lanternfly invasion at North Park

Penn State Extension is hosting a meeting about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly in the region at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the lodge in North Park. Populations of the spotted lanternfly, the invasive plant hopper from Asia, have skyrocketed in Allegheny County: From Jan. 1 to July 11, there were 2,944 reports of spotted lanternfly, compared with only 102 reports during the same time in 2021, for all of Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Radio Ink

WESA Morning Host Retiring

90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

River Jam to bring 5 bands to Aspinwall park

Five bands will take part in River Jam at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall. The Jam will feature The Cedar Run Band, The Compadres, The John Vento Trio, The Untouchables and Asphalt Rodeo. Voluntary donations are requested. Proceeds will benefit Allegheny RiverTrail Park and The...
ASPINWALL, PA

