Brown County Sheriff’s Log
On Monday, Aug. 15, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of fraud. The complainant advised two acquaintances of her elderly father had fraudulently opened several credit card accounts in her father’s name. A report was made. On Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:27 p.m., Sgt Jayson Bastardo was...
Pair of traffic stops in Early result in arrests for multiple charges
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Early officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lucas for traffic violations. When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After questioning the driver, officers searched the vehicle and located over 4 ounces of marijuana, a felony amount in the State of Texas. Officers also located a 45-caliber handgun, reported stolen in Abilene along with drug paraphernalia and just under $3,000 cash. The driver, Richard Stanley of Early, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to signal turn.
Early police arrest two on multiple charges
Local man charged with possession of marijuana at 4:20pm
EARLY, Texas — An Early man was charged with Possession of Marijuana-Felony, among other things around 4:20pm Monday. According to officials, Richard Stanley was stopped by officers for traffic violations on the 300 Block of Lucas. Officers said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and questioned Stanley.
Capital murder trial set to begin in Comanche County triple homicide
COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Capital Murder trial is set to begin next week for a triple homicide in Comanche County. Brendan Jenkins will stand trial for Capital Murder in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. Jury selection will […]
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
Burn ban remains intact in Brown County
The Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning at the Brown County Courthouse, where the decision was made to keep the burn ban within the county intact. Among the other highlights of the meeting, County Commissioners approved entering a consulting contract with Goldsmith Solutions regarding an IT opening. With no IT person currently on staff in the courthouse, Goldsmith Solutions will be brought in to help conduct interviews in an effort to fill that role.
Brownwood Chamber Business Expo slated for Sept. 1
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 28th Annual Business Expo on Thursday, September 1st at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. Over 70 businesses participated in last year’s expo and this year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. Registrations are accepting registration for...
“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
Joseph Alberto Salas
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Class 6A No. 17 San Angelo Central thumps Lady Lions
SAN ANGELO – Facing the 17th-ranked Class 6A volleyball program in the state Tuesday, the Brownwood Lady Lions were given a rude welcome and handed a 25-9, 25-11, 25-8 defeat. “We played a hard game and the stats and score don’t represent how hard the girls played,” said Lady...
Free GED and ESL classes offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays
Adult Education and Literacy of West Central Texas is offering free GED and ESL classes at Community Connections of Central Texas, located at 901 Avenue B in Brownwood. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning this week, with morning sessions from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 325-646-5939.
BISD reminder regarding Gordon Wood Stadium football tickets, student ticket-holder guidelines
As part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans at Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood ISD has released the following guidelines for students entering the stadium for home varsity football games:. All student ticket-holders eighth grade or younger wishing to attend home varsity football games...
Brownwood tennis upends Lubbock All Saints, Snyder
SNYDER – The Brownwood High tennis team picked up two more early pre-district victories Tuesday, knocking off Lubbock All Saints, 13-6, and Snyder, 10-9. The Lions led the charge in the win over All Saints, recording seven wins. The boys swept all three doubles matches with victories belonging to...
Court Records 8/12/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 5 through August 11:. Barkley, Ryan Mitchell, Appeal – City of Early, 2 counts. Castillo, Daniel Alberto Jr., Driving While Intoxicated. Portela, Isvan Munoz, Appeal – JP 2, 2 counts. Blake, Joseph Tomothy, Appeal...
Alice ‘Fay’ James
Alice “Fay” James, age 79, of Brownwood went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Fay brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August...
Ryan Lee Hopkins, 18, of Cross Plains
Ryan Lee Hopkins (Hop), 18 years of age, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend went to be with our Lord and Savior, Monday, August 8, 2022, at John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas surrounded by his loved ones. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. We were blessed with the time that we had together.
Anne Richardson
Anne Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflections on from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to...
Class A No. 5 Veribest foils Early volleyball in home opener
EARLY – The Class A No. 5 Veribest Lady Falcons spoiled Early’s volleyball home opener Tuesday, as the Lady Horns were dealt a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 defeat. “The caliber of their play, they’ve been going to the playoffs for a long time, so it was good to just be able to play against them,” said Lady Horns second-year head coach Missy Vaughn, whose roster is filled with varsity newcomers in 2022. “At times the girls played really well, they started off pretty decent. But there was a couple of times we lost control of the ball and that was at crucial times in the game.”
