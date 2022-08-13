Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Gas Price Decline Slows in Eastern Wisconsin
The rapid drop in gas prices we have seen in Eastern Wisconsin over the past couple of weeks slowed this past week. Manitowoc County for example had been dropping by 10 cents or more a week, but according to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon since last week is down only 4 cents this week to $3.65.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Gasbuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.51 per gallon. That’s down 8 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 4 cents to $3.57 a gallon. The national average also fell and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Design of the future’: a self-unloading bulk carrier to dock in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in over 35 years, will dock in the Port of Green Bay overnight on Sunday. The Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot-long, self-unloading freighter will arrive around 11 pm on August 14, and will only stay docked for 7 hours.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
$25 million methane plant at Outagamie County landfill nearing completion
APPLETON — A $25 million methane recovery plant being built at the Outagamie County Landfill in Appleton is nearing completion. In a social media post Tuesday, the county said the $25 million investment that will collect harmful green house gasses, put more renewable energy on the grid and generate roughly $700,000 to $1.5 million for Outagamie County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waupacanow.com
New London may raise fines for uncut grass
Public Works recommends changing noxious weeds rules. The Board of Public Works voted Aug. 1 to recommend amending the municipal ordinance regulating how the city of New London enforces the height of grass and weeds. Public Works Director Robert Garske presented his proposed amendment at an earlier meeting. He noted...
Fond du Lac construction affecting local businesses
Construction on many major roads in Fond du Lac has been closing roads since April, inconveniencing citizens and causing problems for many local businesses.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand
Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rogue Games takes over former Press Gazette distribution building
GREEN BAY – Calling all gamers – a new business catering to all the game lovers out there is set to open this week in the former Green Bay Press Gazette distribution building on the corner of Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue in downtown Green Bay. Rogue Games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Green Bay Seeks Feedback on Proposed Larsen Road Bridge Project
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The city of Green Bay is seeking feedback from community members about the proposed replacement of the Larsen Road Bridge over Beaver Dam Creek. Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and is expected to last two to three months. During construction, Larsen...
WBAY Green Bay
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load of...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
wearegreenbay.com
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food and family fun at the Oconto County Fair
(WFRV) – The Oconto County Fair is underway, with the main entertainment lineup kicking off Thursday, August 18. A member of the fair board stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly to talk about improvements to the fair, many suggested by the community. To see a full schedule of fair events visit https://ocontocountyfair.org/
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Stealing Gas from Pumps Around Brown County
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she was caught stealing gas for the past year and a half. A total of 22 drive-offs were reported at various gas stations around Brown County, with all of the gas stations reporting the same thing. The suspect, now identified as 33-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
West Pond (Green Bay), NF Canada
Happy birthday to me 🥰 this is my second heart I found. We were driving in our road when I seen it hanging from a sign… I told Doug to stop and back up I think I see another ❤️. He backed up and sure enough it was a heart. I was going to leave it for someone else to find but I thought since it is my birthday I’m going to keep it. When I got back in the truck I said to Doug, maybe I should of left it for someone else to find. He said no its your birthday keep it… so if I ever find 1 more I will give them to my 3 grand babies when their older.. show them how kind and wonderful people are.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin manufacturers, start your engines (or whatever is on your production lines)! The nominating window opens Wednesday, August 17, for this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition. This is the 7th year of the contest. Once the nominees are announced, the...
wearegreenbay.com
Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
Comments / 0