According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation led to the arrest of a McCreary County man for drug trafficking. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 9:19 pm Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett made a traffic stop for the violation on Guinn Drive. After seeing a hypodermic needle laying in plain view of the Deputies a search of the vehicle and of the four occupants was conducted. This search resulted in approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine in 3 separate plastic baggies, 2 different types of narcotic pills, and several new plastic baggies consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics seized.

MCCREARY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO