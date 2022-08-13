Read full article on original website
Teen Struck By Vehicle In Haverford, Police Say
A teenager was struck by a vehicle in Haverford Township, authorities confirmed to Daily Voice. A 19-year-old man darted out in the path of a vehicle traveling on West Chester Pike on Monday, Aug. 15, Deputy Chief Joseph Hagan said. The unidentified victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital with non-life...
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 2 arrested
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside of a rec center Tuesday night.
fox29.com
Officials: Wanted person freed from storm drain in Montgomery County, taken to hospital for treatment
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Radnor Township were on hand helping Lower Merion Township Police with a wanted person stuck in a storm drain. The incident occurred at Locust Grove Terrace, beneath Conestoga Road in Bryn Mawr, late Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m., according to officials. The wanted person...
6abc
Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street. Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known. Additional information about the...
1 child dead, another injured after being pulled from backyard pool in South Jersey
A child is dead and another is injured after being pulled from a backyard pool in South Jersey Tuesday night.
Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sincere Williams, a 13-year-old boy from Philadelphia, was reported missing on Friday. Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Sincere was last seen by his mother at their residence 1900 South 20th Street. He is 5’7″, 120 lbs, with a light...
phillyvoice.com
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
Bristol Township Police Issue Warrant for Theft Suspect
BRISTOL TWP, PA — Bristol Township Police are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Anthony Carroll. A warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Bucks County Magisterial Court 07-1-03. Carroll is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. If you have any information on his whereabouts,...
fox29.com
Officials: 78-year-old motorcyclist critical after Wilmington hit-and-run; driver sought
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in New Castle County are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect. Officials say New Castle County police were called to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive, in Wilmington, Saturday, for a reported accident. A 78-year-old, riding a motorcycle, was heading south on Carpenter Station...
CBS News
Bridge shutdown in Ridley Park threatening local businesses, EMS response times
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A bridge shutdown is threatening businesses in one prominent Philadelphia suburb. It abruptly closed in Delaware County. The bridge is in the center of Ridley Park and leads to its normally bustling business district. The bridge has been in existence since 1904 and was rebuilt...
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
2 Women Dead, 9 Injured in West Philly Car Crash After Speeding Car Runs Red Light [Video]
On the corner of 52nd and Walnut and in West Philadelphia, a two-car crash left two people dead, nine injured, two of which are fighting for their lives. A driver in a black Dodge was speeding northbound on 52nd Street when it ran through the red light, striking a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound on […]
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
Five shot near Haverford Avenue rec center in Philadelphia with horror footage of gun left at bloody scene
FIVE people were hurt, including two who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Philadelphia, cops said. Two men fired multiple rounds from an SUV before driving away in a horror act of gun violence on Tuesday night. Both suspected shooters were arrested after the chaos broke out...
CBS News
Motorcyclist critically injured in Newark, Delaware State Police investigate
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A motorcyclist in New Castle County, Delaware is fighting for his life after a crash early Saturday, the county's Department of Public Safety announced in a release. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road in Newark at 1:36 a.m. The 43-year-old...
Police: 2 killed, 9 others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.
CBS News
Woman who woke from coma after being struck by car in Philadelphia identified
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a woman who woke from a coma in a hospital after she was struck by a car has been identified. Police say hospital staff is now working to reunite the victim with her family. Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at...
Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak.
buckscountyherald.com
Buckingham family escapes fire
The family at a house in the 3200 block of Antler Drive in Buckingham Township was able to safely evacuate after a garage fire erupted, Buckingham police said. The homeowner had called 911 at approximately 9:41 p.m. Aug. 13, after smelling smoke coming from the area of the attached garage. Fire Companies from Midway, Doylestown, and Point Pleasant responded to the fire call, along with Central Bucks Ambulance. Upon arrival, police and fire units confirmed everyone was out of the house and accounted for.
