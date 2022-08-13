ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Daily Voice

Teen Struck By Vehicle In Haverford, Police Say

A teenager was struck by a vehicle in Haverford Township, authorities confirmed to Daily Voice. A 19-year-old man darted out in the path of a vehicle traveling on West Chester Pike on Monday, Aug. 15, Deputy Chief Joseph Hagan said. The unidentified victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital with non-life...
HAVERFORD, PA
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
6abc

Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street. Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known. Additional information about the...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course

A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Bristol Township Police Issue Warrant for Theft Suspect

BRISTOL TWP, PA — Bristol Township Police are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Anthony Carroll. A warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Bucks County Magisterial Court 07-1-03. Carroll is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. If you have any information on his whereabouts,...
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Buckingham family escapes fire

The family at a house in the 3200 block of Antler Drive in Buckingham Township was able to safely evacuate after a garage fire erupted, Buckingham police said. The homeowner had called 911 at approximately 9:41 p.m. Aug. 13, after smelling smoke coming from the area of the attached garage. Fire Companies from Midway, Doylestown, and Point Pleasant responded to the fire call, along with Central Bucks Ambulance. Upon arrival, police and fire units confirmed everyone was out of the house and accounted for.
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA

