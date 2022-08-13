Read full article on original website
Soccer-Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Michael Knighton reveals real motive behind Man Utd takeover bid
Man Utd takeover: Michael Knighton has admitted his consortium doesn't have the resources to invest as necessary & has revealed the real motive behind his bid.
FA confirm charges for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct in the fallout of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon & more.
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Cristian Romero to avoid retrospective action for Marc Cucurella hair pull
Cristian Romero will not face any further action for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair during the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.
Why Lucia Garcia is a crucial summer signing for Man Utd
Man Utd's summer capture of Lucia Garcia could be the most important & exciting as the 2022/23 WSL season nears.
Jules Kounde's 'demand' to Xavi over Barcelona role revealed
Jules Kounde has warned Xavi about his preferred role in the Barcelona side.
Antonio Conte press conference: Chelsea draw; Tuchel bust-up; Spurs comeback
Antonio Conte spoke about Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea and his altercation with Thomas Tuchel on Sunday.
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Alaba nets free-kick winner
David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored as Real Madrid beat Almeria in La Liga on Sunday night.
Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference
In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
MLS・
Pedro Neto attracting interest from Premier League clubs this summer
Wolves forward Pedro Neto is attracting interest late in the window after a number of clubs were alerted to his potential availability, 90min understands. The e
Twitter reacts as Tottenham score late to earn draw with Chelsea
Twitter reacts as Tottenham score late to earn draw with Chelsea.
Kevin De Bruyne expecting Bernardo Silva to stay at Man City
Kevin De Bruyne is not worried about Barcelona's interest in Bernardo Silva.
Man City confirm signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht
Man City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.
Carlos Acevedo on his aspirations with Santos Laguna & Mexican national team
Carlos Acevedo on his aspirations with Santos Laguna and the Mexican national team.
How many games is Darwin Nunez banned for after red card?
The games Darwin Nunez will miss through suspension after his red card for Liverpool against Crystal Palace.
