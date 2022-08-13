Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Saban Prepping Alabama for Its Next Football Evolution
In 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa, the coach has won national championships with stifling defenses and wide-open offenses. So what will he do next?
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal
Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
UAB fall practice report: Linebacker and receiver depth taking shape
The UAB football team wrapped up its 13th practice of fall camp Monday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. A night scrimmage will close out the week for the Blazers before capping the remaining days next week before game week officially gets underway.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith clash over Saban’s comment; Smith on Texas A&M: ‘Them boys in trouble’
It was a clash of titans Tuesday. That’s if you call shouting talking heads titans. Alabama football, of course, was at the center of it all. Paul Finebaum, who appeared on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith, doubled down on his reaction to Nick Saban saying last year’s Crimson Tide was rebuilding.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
Georgia transfer Burton surprised by Alabama greeting after title game
The timing was impeccable. Just a few weeks removed from celebrating Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama, receiver Jermaine Burton was leaving Athens for Tuscaloosa. It was quite different than Jameson Williams leaving Ohio State after the Crimson Tide beat the Buckeyes for a few reasons. Namely, Georgia is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bryant-Denny Stadium alcohol license approved by Tuscaloosa city council
Tuscaloosa’s city council on Tuesday evening voted to approve alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The application for an alcohol license was made by Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the concession company servicing Alabama football games. The seven-member council voted in favor of the license, which now must be approved by the state of Alabama’s alcoholic beverage control board.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis
Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryant-Denny booze, 1960 murder, loose-cow charges: Down in Alabama
We rarely pass up an opportunity to report on loose cattle in Alabama. Partly because it’s important to point out that the world still needs cowboys every now and then. Usually the stories have to do with a herd snarling interstate traffic. But here’s one that has landed a state lawmaker in a little trouble.
beckersspine.com
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
Back to school 2022: What 7 Alabama valedictorians want current students to know
High school valedictorians across central Alabama celebrated a major milestone this past spring by graduating at the top of their class. What advice do they have for this year’s rising seniors?. The Ed Lab spoke with seven top students in Birmingham-area high schools who graduated with the Class of...
Bama Rush 2022: See the Bid Day photos of 2,345 women rushing to their new sororities
More than 2,300 women sprinted to their new homes away from home in Tuscaloosa Sunday during Bid Day, the culmination of the University of Alabama’s sorority recruitment week, which once again went viral on TikTok. Of the 2,556 women who attended the first round of Open House events for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0