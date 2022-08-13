Read full article on original website
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Second man who pleaded guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot set to testify in new trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second man to plead guilty in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to testify for the prosecution in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday. A mistrial was declared for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. in April when a jury...
'A void in our lives that can never be filled,' family says of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remembered him as a beloved father, husband, son, brother, co-worker, and friend, one year after he died in the line of duty. "It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan... leaving a void in our lives...
'He cared about his community': Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office honors Sgt. Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family and colleagues of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire honored him Monday during a ceremony to mark one year since he lost his life. On Aug. 14, 2021, Proxmire was shot by a suspect during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg. The 39-year-old died at the hospital the following day.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash, deputies say
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver who turned in front of a motorcyclist caused a crash that sent a 64-year-old Hudsonville man to the hospital Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was riding on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive just after 3:45 p.m.,...
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire's legacy lives on 1 year after being shot in line of duty
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A roadside memorial honoring the sacrifice of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remains at the site where he was shot one year ago. The tribute is located on East MN Avenue near South 38th Street in Charleston Township, south of Galesburg. It features a cross...
Kalamazoo launches online survey in search for new city attorney
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo started its search for a new city attorney, asking for the community's help through an online survey, the city announced Tuesday. The online survey, open until Aug. 29, allows residents to share traits and skills the next city attorney should possess. The survey information is...
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Coakley placed on administrative leave
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave over allegations of harassment, the city confirmed Tuesday. Coakley has been suspended from his duties with pay while an outside firm investigates the accusations made by city employees, according to a statement...
It's a Bearcat reunion! Battle Creek Schools welcomes back staff for new year
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Public Schools welcomed back staff ahead of the school year with a Bearcat family reunion style event Tuesday. Teachers and support staff were invited to C-W post stadium for food, games, music, prizes, and a dunk tank. Organizers said they wanted to thank...
