KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family and colleagues of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire honored him Monday during a ceremony to mark one year since he lost his life. On Aug. 14, 2021, Proxmire was shot by a suspect during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg. The 39-year-old died at the hospital the following day.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO