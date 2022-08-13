ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Kalamazoo launches online survey in search for new city attorney

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo started its search for a new city attorney, asking for the community's help through an online survey, the city announced Tuesday. The online survey, open until Aug. 29, allows residents to share traits and skills the next city attorney should possess. The survey information is...
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Coakley placed on administrative leave

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave over allegations of harassment, the city confirmed Tuesday. Coakley has been suspended from his duties with pay while an outside firm investigates the accusations made by city employees, according to a statement...
