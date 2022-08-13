ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 49

doggies
3d ago

Lmao don’t be fooled it’s going to go up even higher after mid terms an that bill they just passed has tax’s on oil an gas. So guess what

Reply(3)
33
Constitution
3d ago

Because of tax holidays and people not driving eliminating demand. The holiday sunsets after midterms, expect taxes to increase to make up for lost revenue soon after.

Reply(2)
15
guitarhaus
3d ago

I can't believe a word in this article as it's been written by Chicago Democrats. I'm not one of the many 🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑. 🎯

Reply(1)
20
Related
wjol.com

Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cook County, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
County
Cook County, IL
wjol.com

Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation

Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Southern Illinois#Aaa
Austin Weekly News

What Do You Need To Carry A Gun In Illinois?

Illinois residents need a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card to buy and own a gun. A FOID cardholder can have a gun at their home, but they aren’t able to carry their gun on their person unless it is unloaded and kept in an enclosed case or a gun box.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois

CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
wsiu.org

Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects

More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
ANNA, IL
WQAD

These communities are getting millions from Illinois to revitalize downtown areas

MOLINE, Ill. — Communities in and around the Illinois Quad Cities are receiving a major boost from the state thanks to the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The state is handing out $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial downtown areas and main streets throughout Illinois.
MOLINE, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois Gov. Pritzker kicks off ‘Agriculture Day’ at state fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair, and Governor JB Pritzker was at the State Fairgrounds to kick things off. Farmers got the chance to lobby to a room full of lawmakers about what they want to see in the next year at the “Agriculture Day Breakfast.” High gas prices, spiking fertilizer costs and across-the-board inflation increased costs for farmers across the state this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy