Avon, OH

City
Avon, OH
State
Ohio State
Ohio Cars
Ohio Crime & Safety
Lorain, OH
Avon, OH
Elyria, OH
Avon, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

2 wounded in separate shootings in West Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two males were hospitalized after they were wounded in separate shootings Monday in West Akron, according to police. Police became aware of the first shooting after the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Officers were told the shooting had occurred on Diagonal Road.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

OVI tip leads to arrest on felony charge for stolen gun

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Receiving stolen property: Bay Landing Drive. A resident at 11:32 p.m. on July 31 called to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Westlake police officers caught up with the described vehicle on Bay Landing Drive, and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat did not have a license. He claimed that he had just changed seats with a woman passenger and that she had been driving. They claimed they had been delivering for DoorDash food delivery service.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

