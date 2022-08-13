ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MLB Trade Rumors

GM Mike Elias: Orioles will 'significantly escalate' payroll during offseason

The Orioles have been one of the biggest stories of the 2022 season, emerging from years of rebuilding and mediocrity to post a 59-54 record and challenge for a wild card slot. Even if it looks like the O’s may have turned the corner already, the club definitely wants to make winning a habit going forward, and a payroll increase will come along with that planned return to contention.
