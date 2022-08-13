Read full article on original website
Is it legal for motorcycles to split lanes in California? Plus some laws you might not know
You’re stuck on the freeway, inching your way through the early evening rush hour traffic, as a motorcycle cuts through the lane and roars past you to the nearest exit. This is known as lane splitting, according to the California Highway Patrol, when a motorcycle drives between stopped or moving cars in the same lane. It can happen on divided or undivided roads and highways.
Adjust those thermostats. As heat worsens, California issues Flex Alert to save energy
The manager of California’s power grid issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday afternoon and evening as the state seeks to avoid blackouts during a weeklong heat wave. As the National Weather Service forecast temperatures as high as 109 degrees in parts of the Sacramento Valley, the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert for 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
New clues in search for missing California teen Kiely Rodni as search enters second full week
A hoodie is among the latest, best leads in an increasingly desperate search for the 16-year-old Northern California girl who was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 6 at a Sierra campground. Newly obtained video showed Kiely Rodni was wearing a white sweatshirt in the hours before...
Where is Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burning in California? Here’s what we know so far
Another fire is blazing through Northern California this week, burning more than 19,000 acres. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has been active for nine days and is 17% contained, as of Monday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. So far, one structure has been destroyed, one damaged and two people have confirmed injuries.
Flash flood watch posted for parts of Southern California
A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching storms for weeks that have caused...
