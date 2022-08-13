Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County as heavy rain begins to fall
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are sticking around in Southern California all week, but some parts of the region are experiencing flash flooding.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 22:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM PDT MONDAY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1017 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of eastern Riverside County. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 119 and 128. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mudslides, flooding close road in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Mudslides forced road closures in the Forest Falls area of San Bernardino County this weekend after heavy rains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. As of Sunday afternoon, crews are still working to reopen the road. Officials reported that Falls Drive in Forest...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
WATCH: 'Massive' Mudslide Plows Through California Mountain, Closes Roads
It carried large trees and tree trunks.
