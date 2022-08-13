ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Food recall news: King’s Hawaiian® Issues Voluntary Recall of Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites Due to the Recall of an Ingredient from Supplier Lyons Magnus

 3 days ago

Photos of the recalled Products

Company Announcement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 – King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products out of an abundance of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

This recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus. King’s Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Consumers in possession of any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.

King’s Hawaiian advises that consumers in possession of any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. If there is a concern about specific Lot Codes, below is a list of Lots affected:

 

Food recall news: That’s It Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Proteins in Dark Chocolate Truffles (Various Flavors)

Food recall news: That’s It Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Proteins in Dark Chocolate Truffles (Various Flavors) LOS ANGELES, CA: August 5, 2022) That’s it Nutrition, LLC of Los Angeles, Calif., is issuing a voluntary recall of its 3.5, 5.0, 16.0 ounce and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles because they may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. Truffle flavors include: Fig, Date, Banana, Raisin, and Fig with Sea Salt.  People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
FOOD SAFETY
