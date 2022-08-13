Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
City Museum founder’s Riverview retreat being auctioned off
Bob Cassilly was a St. Louis original. The Vianney and Fontbonne University grad is known as the creative force behind the iconic City Museum. His legacy is more than the popular downtown destination and runs well beyond the mundane.
St. Louis to host warrant reset, job fair
St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair in downtown later this month.
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Maguey's popular Florissant restaurant closes unexpectedly
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
12-hour weekend shifts nearing end for St. Louis officers
Twelve-hour shifts over weekends are nearing an end for officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for pasta heaven, St. Louis has quite the scene. And luckily, Yelp has a few spots that have climbed their ranks to be in the top 20, letting us compile a list full of places that have been reviewed. Let us know if your favorite didn't make the list.
Two people killed in separate St. Louis shootings
Two people were shot and killed Monday.
Jeff Burton, co-host of 'The Rizzuto Show,' dies of cancer at 55
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Jeff Burton, a longtime St. Louis radio personality on 105.7 The Point who bravely fought cancer for nearly a year and a half, died Monday. He was 55. In a post on Facebook, the station said it was "devastated to share that ... we lost our wonderful friend and colleague."
Brentwood businesses face moves if proposed development goes through
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer wants to build a $400 million project in Brentwood set to begin in the next few years. Green Street Real Estate and Ventures, known for extensive work on “The Grove” would reconstruct 40 acres along busy Manchester Road for homes and businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
New area code in place for St. Louis area
Phone users in the St. Louis area will start seeing a new area code soon. On Friday, the new 5-5-7 area code began being used for new numbers for those who live in the 3-1-4. Due to growing demand with new phone users, home and cellular phone companies are running out of numbers using the 3-1-4 area code so a new code was added.
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
Watch 'Local News. Lasting Impact.' from Missouri History Museum event on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Local news. Lasting impact. 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. Former and current KSDK anchors and reporters shared a stage Thursday night to swap stories and thank the public for years of support. Mike Bush and Anne Allred moderated the panel,...
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
Assembling properties for $1.2B downtown riverfront redevelopment was years in the making, broker says
ST. LOUIS — A $1.2 billion mixed-use proposal to redevelop an industrial district on the downtown St. Louis riverfront, south of the Gateway Arch, has been in the works for more than five years. The ambitious project was revealed last week. Sometime around 2017, a client asked Matt Bukhshtaber,...
Volunteers help Left Bank Books recover after flooding
ST. LOUIS — We continue to hear stories of comradery, as St. Louis continues to dry out from historic flooding. Community members spent hours cleaning up the basement of a Central West End business on Sunday. The assistant manager at Left Bank Books, Amber Norris, described this whole experience...
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Grub and Groove in Francis Park Was Full Of Fun [PHOTOS]
On Saturday, August 13, the annual Grub & Groove provided a thrilling oasis for St. Louisans limping through the dog days of summer. Kicking off its eleventh year in Francis Park, Grub & Groove is a free event showcasing the best food and music from the St. Louis Hills area. There was no lack of merriment. Visitors swarmed Food Row and indulged in dishes from local restaurants. Others clustered around every shady tree, lawn chairs in tow, while jamming to their favorite local bands playing on the main stage. Moms and dads marveled with their littles at the many glories of the Kids Zone, which was (literally) bubbling with excitement. Lastly, an exhilarating fireworks show made the perfect nightcap for an event marked by good eats, good beats and good community.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0