Saint Louis, MO

Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny

On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
New area code in place for St. Louis area

Phone users in the St. Louis area will start seeing a new area code soon. On Friday, the new 5-5-7 area code began being used for new numbers for those who live in the 3-1-4. Due to growing demand with new phone users, home and cellular phone companies are running out of numbers using the 3-1-4 area code so a new code was added.
Grub and Groove in Francis Park Was Full Of Fun [PHOTOS]

On Saturday, August 13, the annual Grub & Groove provided a thrilling oasis for St. Louisans limping through the dog days of summer. Kicking off its eleventh year in Francis Park, Grub & Groove is a free event showcasing the best food and music from the St. Louis Hills area. There was no lack of merriment. Visitors swarmed Food Row and indulged in dishes from local restaurants. Others clustered around every shady tree, lawn chairs in tow, while jamming to their favorite local bands playing on the main stage. Moms and dads marveled with their littles at the many glories of the Kids Zone, which was (literally) bubbling with excitement. Lastly, an exhilarating fireworks show made the perfect nightcap for an event marked by good eats, good beats and good community.
