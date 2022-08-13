Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Millsboro man assaults multiple officers during investigation
MILLSBORO, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted several officers Monday evening. Police say troopers responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Laurel Road at around 6:30 p.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. A trooper arrived at the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect of the complaint, later identified as 53-year-old Aaron Wharton, who was seen walking away from the area. Wharton reportedly began running away when the trooper approached him on foot, leading to a brief foot chase while the trooper tried to take Wharton into custody. Wharton then allegedly threw dirt in the trooper’s eyes and hit the trooper in the face with his fists, causing injury.
WMDT.com
Overnight hit and run claims life of Del. man in Salisbury, investigation underway
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver they say is believed to be involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash. Video surveillance shows that the crash took place at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes, was operating an Apollo motorized scooter and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street. Investigators say they believe that Lin was traveling into lane number three where he was hit by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration.
WDEL 1150AM
Two men charged after drug raid at Dover motel
Two men are charged with drug offenses after a raid at a Dover motel room one of the men had rented. After an investigation, officers got a warrant to search the room at the Super Lodge at 246 North DuPont Highway Friday morning, Dover police said. In the room were...
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
southjerseyobserver.com
Can You Help to Identify These Individuals? Contact Brooklawn Police With Information
The Brooklawn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who are wanted for questioning regarding alleged property damage that occurred at the Motel 6 on July 20, 2022. (All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept.) The individuals fled the scene in what appears to be...
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
6abc
Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street. Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known. Additional information about the...
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On I-476 In Delco
A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-476 in Delaware County, authorities said. The rig failed to stop as it was traveling southbound on the Blue Route near mile maker 11.2 and crashed through a guardrail into the northbound lanes around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Radnor Fire Company.
insidernj.com
Feds: Corrections Officer Admits Taking a Bribe
A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility today admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb...
WDEL 1150AM
2 in critical condition following shootings in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood
A man and woman are both in critical condition after they were shot in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the 22-year-old man and 37-year-old female were shot at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 along the 700 block of North Washington Street.
Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WMDT.com
Dover Police searching for man who fled traffic stop, almost ran over officer’s foot
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is searching for a man who fled from officers during a traffic stop. Police say 25-year-old Jeffrey Boatwright of Dover was pulled over in the area of Levy Court Lane and South Little Creek Road on Saturday, around 9:49 a.m. Officers attempted to make contact with Boatwright, but he sped away. One of the officers’ foot was almost run over in the incident. Police say they then started a vehicle pursuit. However, they decided to stop due to safety concerns.
Dealer Sentenced to Prison After 20,000 Dosage Units of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth Seized
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United...
Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for carrying concealed firearm at casino
HARRINGTON, Del. – A Dover man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the Harrington Raceway and Casino. On July 30th, Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement officers responded to the parking lot at the casino, locating the suspect, Robert Mckewen, next to his vehicle. Mckewen was reportedly concealing a firearm in his waistband.
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested on fraud charges
FELTON, Del. – A Felton woman was arrested earlier this week on multiple theft and fraud-related charges. Last week, Felton Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Abec Lane. Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Shelly Thompson was caring for the disabled elderly victim when she allegedly took the victim’s credit/debit card from his residence and made numerous withdrawals and purchases without the victim’s permission, totaling $494.57.
WBOC
Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge
SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
