Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled
The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
Collider
How To Watch 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Where Is the MCU Series Streaming?
Public defenders rejoice - the legal profession’s own ass-kicking superheroine has finally made it to the screen with the debut of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, a spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the same vein as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. Tatiana Maslany stars as 30-something lawyer Jennifer Walters, who gains some of the powers of her cousin Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, as a result of a mixed-up blood transfusion. The resulting attention threatens to upend the normal life she’s built for herself, but finding a date and winning her cases might soon be the least of her worries.
Collider
'I Am Groot' Is Exactly What the MCU Needs More Of
I Am Groot is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+, and it’s very different from basically every other thing that Marvel has to offer. The short series is made up of short films, each of which focuses on Groot, a popular character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Most GOTG fans are sure to be a little surprised by the tone, pacing, and all around content of I Am Groot, as it is much slower and simpler than its source material. Still, this series has added something invaluable to the franchise that came before and will come after it. In fact, I Am Groot should serve as inspiration for the MCU's next steps.
Collider
Ezra Miller Issues Apology for Their Recent Behavior, Keeping ‘The Flash’ Alive
Warner Bros. Discovery must be happy right now because The Flash star Ezra Miller issued a public apology blaming “complex mental health issues” for their recent legal troubles, a move that will ensure the company can still release the big-budget superhero movie. Miller’s apology was part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy to deal with The Flash marketing, without which the company considered canceling its release.
Collider
Disney's 'Big Thunder Mountain' Movie in Development With 'Hawkeye' Directors Bert & Bertie Attached
Another classic Disney ride is coming full steam ahead as Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie are attached to a Big Thunder Mountain film, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The feature film will be produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free. The film will be based on the iconic ride...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Collider
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch & More Join Cast of Disney's 'Firebuds'
Firebuds, a new animated series, is headed to Disney this year, and a new round of voice cast has been announced! Variety revealed that Padma Lakshmi, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Pamela Adlon, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, and José Andrés will star in the upcoming series. Firebuds hails from...
Collider
'Me Time': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.
Collider
Scream Queen: The 10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon and the best survivor girl ever in a horror movie. It also doesn't hurt that her mom (Janet Leigh) starred in Psycho. Psycho could be considered one of the best horror movies ever made. Another movie that is considered one of the best...
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
Collider
'Jurassic World Dominion' and 'Minions' Push Universal Past $3 Billion at Global Box Office For 2022
In the war to rebound back at the movie theaters since the pandemic hit, Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion dollars at the global box office this year — and its the first studio to do so at all since 2019. Deadline reported the news and it is shocking given the success of films like Top Gun: Maverick (which is a Paramount film) and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios, but with Jurassic World: Dominion reaching $974.5M globally (with a breakdown of $601.4M internationally and $373.1M domestically), the dino-sized threequel certainly helped push Universal over the edge.
Collider
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
Collider
Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks Take a Pro-Choice Stand in 'Call Jane' Trailer
Roadside Attractions has revealed a trailer for Call Jane, a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Based on real events, the movie centers around a group of women that puts together a support system for other women in need of abortion in the late 1960s. Needless to say, their attitude spiked controversy, but also inspired the formation of other groups that take action despite misogynistic laws. The movie is set to premiere in late October.
Collider
Ranking Every Movie Directed by Alfonso Cuarón From Worst to Best
Hailed in Hollywood as one of “The Three Amigos” alongside fellow Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón is a crucial player in the New Wave of Mexican Cinema. His movies are frequently critically acclaimed and often boundary-pushing, especially in terms of visual effects, long takes, and verisimilitude.
Collider
10 Highest Rated A24 Comedy Films, According to IMDb
A24 is a name that any film buff has probably heard thousands of times. It's the film studio responsible for allowing many great and upcoming filmmakers to express their true vision and have complete creative control over their films. The studio's main success has arisen from their popular horror, and that's what most people probably associate A24 with, surreal and more artsy "horror" films that have essentially become a genre of their own. People often forget that A24 produces all genre films, though, one of which has been seeing a great rise in recent years is their "comedy" films.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Jessica Gao Reveals How VFX Influenced the Show’s Story
Ever since the first footage of Marvel's new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law started coming out, there was one element that people talked about incessantly: The visual effects. It’s not that entirely digital characters are new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what sets Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) apart is that, for most of the trailers, her alter-ego was shown not saving the world from huge threats, but rather doing ordinary things like going on dates and hanging out with her friends.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': New Teaser Reminds Viewers Who the Show Is Really About
With less than a week left before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+, Marvel Studios continues to tease its fans with extensive promotion and clips from the original series that is set to premiere this Thursday, August 18. Released today, the latest trailer for the new show introduces its colorful cast of characters, but reminds viewers who the show is really about.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
Collider
Tim Burton's ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Puts Jenna Ortega in the Middle of Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder
Netflix has released the first trailer for Wednesday, Tim Burton's take on the creepy and kooky family created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday follows the misadventures of the young Addams as she joins a new school and tries to hone her psychic abilities.
Collider
'End of the Road' Trailer: Queen Latifah Defends Her Family in Netflix Road Trip Thriller
Netflix has released the trailer for End of the Road, a family road trip thriller with Queen Latifah in the protagonist role. The thriller will follow Brenda (Latifah), a widow who has recently lost her job and decides to move her family across the country to start a new and better life. Unfortunately, their journey to a better life turns out to be longer than expected as they come to find themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer.
