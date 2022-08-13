Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Millsboro man assaults multiple officers during investigation
MILLSBORO, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted several officers Monday evening. Police say troopers responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Laurel Road at around 6:30 p.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. A trooper arrived at the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect of the complaint, later identified as 53-year-old Aaron Wharton, who was seen walking away from the area. Wharton reportedly began running away when the trooper approached him on foot, leading to a brief foot chase while the trooper tried to take Wharton into custody. Wharton then allegedly threw dirt in the trooper’s eyes and hit the trooper in the face with his fists, causing injury.
Suspect in deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend's boyfriend turns himself in
A suspect in a fatal shooting at Westport Homes turned himself into police a week after firefighter/EMTs were assaulted with a pellet gun at the same complex.
WMDT.com
Overnight hit and run claims life of Del. man in Salisbury, investigation underway
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver they say is believed to be involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash. Video surveillance shows that the crash took place at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes, was operating an Apollo motorized scooter and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street. Investigators say they believe that Lin was traveling into lane number three where he was hit by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration.
Townsend Man Arrested for Aggravated Menacing After Pulling Gun on Royal Farms Clerk
NEWARK, DE – A Townsend man was arrested after he pulled a gun on a...
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Hit-And-Run Suspect Sought After Crash Involving A Motorcycle, Rider In Critical
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition, according to police. Officials said on Saturday, August 13, 2022, New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle according to police. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
WDEL 1150AM
2 in critical condition following shootings in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood
A man and woman are both in critical condition after they were shot in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the 22-year-old man and 37-year-old female were shot at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 along the 700 block of North Washington Street.
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
6abc
Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street. Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known. Additional information about the...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Work Release Offender Walks Away from Sussex Community Corrections Center, Caught After Brief Search
An offender is back in custody after walking away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown. According to a spokesperson with the Delaware Department of Correction, the offender had been allowed out on work release. He was caught early this morning (Monday) after a brief search in the Georgetown...
WBOC
Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge
SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
Maryland Man Killed, Woman Airlifted To Hospital In Two-Alarm Blaze: Fire Marshal
A man was killed and a woman airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a midday fire broke out in Wicomico County, authorities announced. Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a late afternoon fire that took the life of a Wicomico County man on Monday, Aug. 15 on Johnson Road in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to February shooting at Seaford apartment complex
SEAFORD, Del. – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the Meadowbridge Apartment complex earlier this year. On February 11th, officers responded to a report of subjects shooting at one another in the area. Further investigation led police to identify the two suspects in this incident as Eric Jackson and 21-year-old Trumaine Lofland.
