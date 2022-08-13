ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

WMDT.com

Millsboro man assaults multiple officers during investigation

MILLSBORO, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted several officers Monday evening. Police say troopers responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Laurel Road at around 6:30 p.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. A trooper arrived at the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect of the complaint, later identified as 53-year-old Aaron Wharton, who was seen walking away from the area. Wharton reportedly began running away when the trooper approached him on foot, leading to a brief foot chase while the trooper tried to take Wharton into custody. Wharton then allegedly threw dirt in the trooper’s eyes and hit the trooper in the face with his fists, causing injury.
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Overnight hit and run claims life of Del. man in Salisbury, investigation underway

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver they say is believed to be involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash. Video surveillance shows that the crash took place at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes, was operating an Apollo motorized scooter and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street. Investigators say they believe that Lin was traveling into lane number three where he was hit by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration.
SALISBURY, MD
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting

DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC'S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Hit-And-Run Suspect Sought After Crash Involving A Motorcycle, Rider In Critical

New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition, according to police. Officials said on Saturday, August 13, 2022, New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle according to police. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WILMINGTON, DE
6abc

Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington Street. Both victims were taken to Christiana Care Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known. Additional information about the...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge

SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
SEAFORD, DE
MyChesCo

16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Second suspect arrested in connection to February shooting at Seaford apartment complex

SEAFORD, Del. – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the Meadowbridge Apartment complex earlier this year. On February 11th, officers responded to a report of subjects shooting at one another in the area. Further investigation led police to identify the two suspects in this incident as Eric Jackson and 21-year-old Trumaine Lofland.
SEAFORD, DE

