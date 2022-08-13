ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Durant, Harden on Good Terms Amid 76ers Rumors

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

The two former Nets teammates have reportedly smoothed things over.

Earlier this week, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that some members of the 76ers front office are interested in trying to bring Kevin Durant to Philadelphia. What makes that report uniquely interesting is the presence of James Harden on the Sixers, and the idea of reuniting Durant with Harden half a year after Harden requested out of Brooklyn.

Well, it doesn’t appear that the stars have any bad feelings towards each other. The two spent a night together attending a Travis Scott concert in London last weekend, and that’s probably because whatever issues they had are in the past.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports there is no bad blood between Durant and Harden currently.

“From what I’m told, the two former teammates are back on good terms now despite Harden forcing his way out of Brooklyn just six months ago,” Shelburne said.

While Durant has doubled down on his trade request from Brooklyn, Harden signed a two-year deal to return to Philadelphia, even taking less money to help the Sixers put together a contender.

Things went sideways with the Nets when Durant and Harden played together, but Durant’s desire to leave Brooklyn may ultimately reunite them in a different city.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers .

