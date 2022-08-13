Read full article on original website
Gabe Reid details why he transferred to Utah
After four productive seasons as a linebacker at Stanford Gabe Reid transferred to Utah
Two Utah teams rank in preseason AP Top 25
With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson […]
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
KSLTV
Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
kjzz.com
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
kjzz.com
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
kjzz.com
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
ksl.com
Utah school districts seek substitute teachers amid shortages
WEST JORDAN — As hundreds of thousands of students head back to the classroom this week, school districts are asking their communities to help fill the expected gaps in the classrooms this year by becoming substitute teachers. "I'm learning kind of all sides of what a teacher is and...
ksl.com
Sister of Utah murder suspect arrested as search continues for him and his young child
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Another family member of a fugitive tied to the killing of a man outside a South Salt Lake grocery story has been arrested and accused of lying to police and helping the fugitives avoid capture. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked into the Salt...
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
ksl.com
Utah family takes in Ukrainian family fleeing war after meeting on social media
SYRACUSE — A family from south central Ukraine is now calling Utah their home after meeting a Utah couple online who were total strangers. That couple welcomed the family of five, plus their dog, into their Syracuse home. Family time around the kitchen table is often spent bonding and...
kjzz.com
Utah special needs student left out of yearbook, mother seeks answers from district
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah special needs student was left out of the yearbook, and his mother is now seeking answers from the district. His mother said they purchased a yearbook at the end of last school year, only to find her son’s name and picture were missing from the Roy Jr. High yearbook.
