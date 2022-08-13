ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Explosion Causes Fire, Power Outage

FAIRHAVEN — An explosion caused by a squirrel shorting out an Eversource switch near Alden Road caused a brush fire and widespread power outages in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said in a release that fire crews responded to the explosion and fire in the brush near All Trust Bank at 123 Alden Rd. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
City
South Kingstown, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood

When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Police: No Credible Threat at St. Luke’s Hospital

UPDATE: The following statement was provided by Craig Forcina, Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Southcoast Health:. "Earlier this afternoon an active shooter threat for St. Luke’s Hospital was received over the phone. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, and our public safety team immediately contacted the New Bedford Police Department to assist with implementing our safety response procedure and determine the credibility of the threat.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system

(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABINGTON, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC6.com

Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
JOHNSTON, RI
capeandislands.org

Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry

Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire

(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash

FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

