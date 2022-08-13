Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
A reminder to be careful and safe around fire pits as Fall River man burned
Whether it is a relaxing night with friends or to stay warm outside when the nights begin to get a little cooler, sitting around a fire pit has become a popular activity, but it can also be dangerous if you are not careful. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a...
Fairhaven Explosion Causes Fire, Power Outage
FAIRHAVEN — An explosion caused by a squirrel shorting out an Eversource switch near Alden Road caused a brush fire and widespread power outages in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said in a release that fire crews responded to the explosion and fire in the brush near All Trust Bank at 123 Alden Rd. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
Car fire ties up traffic on East Providence bridge
Traffic was at a standstill while crews worked to put the fire out.
Tree farm loses 70% of seedlings due to drought
"This has been the hottest summer I can remember," John Leyden said. "7,000 seedlings at $10 apiece, that's $70,000 we lost."
eastgreenwichnews.com
Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood
When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
Swansea Woman Feeling Blessed After Random Act of Kindness in Stop & Shop
In this busy world, it’s important to stop and smell the flowers. While one Somerset woman was buying a beautiful bouquet, she was met with a random act of kindness that moved her to tears, proving that the smallest of gestures can make somebody’s day. This woman, who...
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
New Bedford Police: No Credible Threat at St. Luke’s Hospital
UPDATE: The following statement was provided by Craig Forcina, Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Southcoast Health:. "Earlier this afternoon an active shooter threat for St. Luke’s Hospital was received over the phone. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, and our public safety team immediately contacted the New Bedford Police Department to assist with implementing our safety response procedure and determine the credibility of the threat.
Why now is the time to book a trip
A domestic flight is about $238, which is about 40% lower than the cost of a flight in May or June.
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system
(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABC6.com
Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
Turnto10.com
Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
ABC6.com
‘She saved my boys’: Grandmother dies after pushing grandchildren to safety during house fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Maria Cadenas is being remembered as a hero after a fire tore through her home while her and her grandchildren were asleep earlier this week. Family said the grandmother, 71, broke a window and pushed her 12 and 15-year-old grandsons out. She died of her injuries a day later.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
rinewstoday.com
Part 3: Providence Mayoral forum with recovery community – Richard Asinof
PROVIDENCE – The mayoral candidate’s forum held on Aug. 4 at the Jim Gillen Teen Center was a remarkable event, at which the three Democratic candidates running to become Mayor of Providence engaged in verbal skirmishes for the soul of the city. Gonzalo Cuervo, Brett Smiley and Nirva...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
nrinow.news
Illegal mining? Town investigates allegations regarding gravel operation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jason Richer says that when he stumbled upon the town of North Smithfield’s regulations that govern businesses conducting earth removal, the information came as a surprise. The regulations, passed in the 1960s, require an appearance before the Zoning Board of Review to obtain a special...
