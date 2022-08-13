Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Diary of a Country Priest Free Online
Cast: Claude Laydu Jean Riveyre Adrien Borel Rachel Bérendt Nicole Maurey. An inexperienced, sickly priest shows up in the rural French community of Ambricourt, where he joins the community's clergy. But the locals don't take kindly to the priest, and his ascetic ways and unsociable demeanor make him an outcast. During Bible studies at the nearby girls school, he is continually mocked by his students. Then his attempt to intervene in a family feud backfires into a scandal. His failures, compounded with his declining health, begin to erode his faith.
