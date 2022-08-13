ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Diary of a Country Priest Free Online

Cast: Claude Laydu Jean Riveyre Adrien Borel Rachel Bérendt Nicole Maurey. An inexperienced, sickly priest shows up in the rural French community of Ambricourt, where he joins the community's clergy. But the locals don't take kindly to the priest, and his ascetic ways and unsociable demeanor make him an outcast. During Bible studies at the nearby girls school, he is continually mocked by his students. Then his attempt to intervene in a family feud backfires into a scandal. His failures, compounded with his declining health, begin to erode his faith.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Says the Avengers are 'Effed' Because of Jonathan Majors

After Avengers: Endgame concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, fans of the billion-dollar franchise have been eagerly anticipating details regarding Marvel's next big movie crossover event. Last month at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the next Avengers film will happen in three years and will in fact feature Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad.
