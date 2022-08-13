Read full article on original website
Kids Adventure Games returns to Vail, bringing a hallmark event back to the village
The Kids Adventure Games returned to Vail after three years away, creating an outdoor playground in the village which was hard to miss during the busy weekend. The games started on Friday and continued through Sunday, and the hundreds of kids who participated now know the Vail Valley intimately after fording the waters of the creek that shaped it.
New pickleball courts open in Avon, Beaver Creek
It’s been a good summer for Eagle County pickleball fans as Avon and Beaver Creek picked up new courts for the rapidly growing paddle sport craze. While pickleball was invented in 1965, the sport recently took off as avid players tout the sport for its playability, accessibility and wide range appeal. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with nearly 4.8 million players across the country.
Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum
The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Colorado State Fair announces last-minute replacement for Lady A
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced a new concert just 10 days before the start of the 150th annual festival. The Band Perry will now perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Sept. 2. The concert from the country-pop trio replaces a performance...
Farewell show: Primus wraps up North American tour in Vail
Primus wrapped up their North American Tour in Vail on Saturday in an hours-long set that included the entire Rush “Farewell to Kings” album bookended by many of the group’s own songs. A few days earlier, Primus had helped to bring together Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex...
Obituary: Jack Albert Oleson
Long-time valley resident Jack Oleson, 97, died Aug. 9 in Eagle. Ambitious, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Jack got his first job at age 15 and worked every day well into his 90s. He raised Polled Hereford cattle on ranches in Eagle County, Longmont, Colorado, New Mexico and Canada, shipping the...
Murray: Community is at the heart of a world-class music festival
With the concluding notes of Bravo! Vail’s 35th Music Festival still echoing, I am reflecting on the exceptional artists, inspirational moments, and beautiful music created at the festival this summer. Bravo! Vail is consistently cited as one of the top classical music festivals in the world, and this year’s festival reinforced that distinction.
An Artful Perspective
Surrendering some control leads to beautiful surprises for painters like Peter Freischlag and Jan Bushart, two artists featured at the 2022 Vail Fine Arts Festival. “I’ve been dancing on the edge of abstract.” Jan Bushart, artist. A former watercolorist, oil painter Jan Bushart refers to the visual effects...
15 People Rescued from Mudslide on Colorado’s Black Bear Pass
While the weather for most of us here in Northern Colorado was pretty tame over the weekend, things got pretty crazy and scary up in the high country in particular around Black Bear Pass as heavy rains and mudslides pelted the area stranding 8 cars and 15 people over the weekend.
2022 Dynafit Vail trail running series continues with Arrowhead races
The Vail Recreation District’s trail running race season continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 with the Dynafit Arrowhead Half-Marathon & 5K, presented by Howard Head Sports Medicine and the Arrowhead Metro District. It is the second year the event will be held at Arrowhead. The race is the sixth event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado
Dolly Parton, more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age) the better she gets and the more broad her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
Curious Nature: Where the wild and yummy things are
Colorado’s residents and visitors are usually drawn to the Rocky Mountains for its fun outdoor sports, such as mountain biking, skiing, rock climbing, and more. But there’s a calmer type of fun that involves meandering through the beautiful landscapes of the Rockies looking for tasty treats. Foraging, a...
knau.org
Nevada water officials: Colorado River negotiations have produced “exactly nothing”
Monday was the deadline for the seven Colorado River Basin states to submit plans to the federal government for reducing their water use by at least 2 million acre-feet, but the water officials in Nevada say no meaningful discussion has taken place. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. A letter from...
Meet Your Chef: Daniel Joly of Mirabelle
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
