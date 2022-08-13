Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Diary of a Country Priest Free Online
Cast: Claude Laydu Jean Riveyre Adrien Borel Rachel Bérendt Nicole Maurey. An inexperienced, sickly priest shows up in the rural French community of Ambricourt, where he joins the community's clergy. But the locals don't take kindly to the priest, and his ascetic ways and unsociable demeanor make him an outcast. During Bible studies at the nearby girls school, he is continually mocked by his students. Then his attempt to intervene in a family feud backfires into a scandal. His failures, compounded with his declining health, begin to erode his faith.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Where to Watch and Stream An Inspector Calls Free Online
Cast: David Thewlis Ken Stott Finn Cole Chloe Pirrie Miranda Richardson. Northern England, 1912. The dinner of a wealthy family is interrupted by Inspector Goole, who only announces that a young woman has committed suicide. Then, he simply asks everyone present, one by one, if they knew her. Is An...
Steve Coogan’s Production Company Baby Cow Wins Bidding War For Katy Wix, Adam Drake Series ‘Fat Camp’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Steve Coogan’s production company Baby Cow has snapped up a new series from “Stath Lets Flats” star Katy Wix and Adam Drake (“The Chosen”) called “Fat Camp,” Variety can exclusively reveal. Wix, who has also appeared in shows including “Torchwood” and “The Windsors,” has co-written the series with Drake. She will also star. “Fat Camp” will be centered around a kids’ diet camp and set in the U.K. It was inspired by an article Wix read about real-life camps where parents send their children in a bid to help them lose weight. Wix and Drake will also exec produce alongside Baby Cow CEO...
Disney Reportedly Revealed Jon Bass' Tony Stark-Wannabe Role In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Marvel fans are a few days away from witnessing the arrival of Jennifer Walters in Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as the titular heroine, the latest Disney+ show centers on Walters navigating a complicated life as a single 30-year-old Attorney while also being a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
