Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Officers arrived and...
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night. Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager...
spectrumnews1.com
5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
Wave 3
Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on Kennedy Bridge after crash involving 5 commercial vehicles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five commercial vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 65 on the Kennedy Bridge. The incident happened at about 1:17 p.m. According to TRIMARC, all lanes on the bridge going southbound reopened around 7:10 p.m. WLKY Chopper HD was...
wdrb.com
Kennedy Bridge reopens after 5-truck collision shuts down roadway for 6 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
Shooting in Portland neighborhood leaves 1 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in Bashford Manor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition at the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in the Bashford Manor neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 12:45 a.m., LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 330o block of River Chase Court. That...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
WLKY.com
Attorney claims woman charged in deadly Watterson Expressway crash wasn't driving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The defense attorney for a woman who is charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway argued that she was not driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Maria Gibson, 42, was arraigned in court Monday on several charges,...
WLKY.com
'It's just so devastating': Louisville community mourns father of 3 killed in fiery crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
Wave 3
Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made its way through Louisville on Tuesday, arriving at the fairgrounds for the State Fair. Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Fair Board Police were among those that gave the escort. People can come to see...
