ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Officers arrived and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Ems#1st Division
Wave 3

Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kennedy Bridge reopens after 5-truck collision shuts down roadway for 6 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made its way through Louisville on Tuesday, arriving at the fairgrounds for the State Fair. Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Fair Board Police were among those that gave the escort. People can come to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy