ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

Athletics Mercado Price 14U takes home a finalist ring

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 3 days ago

Athletics Mercado Price 14U team had the opportunity to play in the West Coast Summer Championship Tournament in Lake Elsinore from July 27-29 where they got to play in the upper 16U bracket. Athletics Mercado Price came out of the gate swinging by winning both of their pool play games to get them the #1 seed for bracket play -- scoring a total of 21 runs and not allowing their opponents to score a run against them.

In the 3rd bracket game, they faced OC Batbusters-Roelling, a team stacked with high school juniors and seniors. The team took its first loss 3-4 and was forced into the losers bracket. The Athletics Mercado Price team fought their way back into the championship bracket only to meet up with OC Batbusters-Roelling again. The team battled to win one of the two games needed to win the entire tournament. Athletics Mercado Price 14U finished the tournament as a finalist.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelog.com

Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created

BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
allaccess.com

Industry Mourns Former CBS Radio/Riverside OM/PD Lee Douglas

The industry is mourning the loss of longtime CBS/RADIO/RIVERSIDE, CA OM/PD LEE DOUGLAS, who passed away on AUGUST 11th at the age of 74. DOUGLAS, whose duties included programming Country KFRG (K-FROG 95.1), retired from that position in 2017. Many people from the Country radio and record communities paid tribute...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Thrillist

The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County

Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Sage Investco Sells 6,816 SQFT Retail Asset in Palm Desert for $5MM

PALM DESERT, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a recently constructed, two-tenant net-leased investment occupied by Mattress Firm and Club Champion located on an outparcel to Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highway 111 in Palm Desert, California. The sale price was $5 million.
PALM DESERT, CA
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Mercado#Pool Play#14u#Batbusters Roelling
Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
KESQ

Mountain and high desert storms firing up again this afternoon

A string of thunderstorms ranging from eastern Riverside County to the mountains of San Bernardino county has prompted a Flash Flood Warning until 2:45 p.m. In addition, a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Riverside County covering the burn scars from the Apple and El Dorado fires has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for heavy rains and runoff that could trigger mudslides in those burn scar areas.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore

The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
pepperbough.com

Colton High “Fact of the Day” – Aug. 15

Colton High School opened in 1895. It is one of the oldest high schools in the Inland Empire. In this daily feature, we celebrate Colton High’s rich history. In 1984, as break dancing swept the Inland Empire and San Bernardino areas, Colton High’s Pepper Bough had some choice words to say.
COLTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
orangecountytribune.com

A possible future for “the mall”

Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Master-planned community in Menifee gets started

Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

Algae blooms prompt warnings at Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake

State and regional water managers are urging people to stay out of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake due to dangerous algal blooms. Elevated levels of algae were detected by both lab results and visual observations, according to the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. “WARNING” signs have […]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in California

If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
491
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy