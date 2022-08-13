ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures in the valleys up to 95 to 100. * WHERE...Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Wood River Foothills, Raft River, and the Southern Hills. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Flash flood damages roads, fields in Fremont County

ASHTON – Fremont County is feeling the effects of a flash flood after a Saturday night thunderstorm. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain pummeled the Ashton area in about an hour, according to a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management. A severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory were issued before the storm began.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
svinews.com

Muddy String Road Crash claims life of Star Valley Ranch Man

A Star Valley Ranch man lost his life in a single vehicle crash on County Road 117 (Muddy String Road) east of Thayne on Monday, August 8. Captain Brian Andrews with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call came in at about 11:49 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star Valley EMS and Thayne Fire Department were all dispatched. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Bradley Breidsenstein of Star Valley Ranch was pronounced deceased on scene.
THAYNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash

A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes

One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road

POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash near McCammon on Saturday, Aug. 13. The man’s name was Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft. Idaho State Police are still looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash.
MCCAMMON, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
bulletin-news.com

5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20

At milepost 364 in Fremont County, a two-vehicle injury collision on U.S. Highway 20 is being looked into by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at roughly 5 o’clock. August 6th, Saturday. According to police accounts, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was moving west when he crossed...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman killed in crash on Interstate 84 after rolling vehicle

BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.1 in Minidoka County. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to an ISP news release. Police reports show a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven...
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

