Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures in the valleys up to 95 to 100. * WHERE...Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Wood River Foothills, Raft River, and the Southern Hills. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
eastidahonews.com
Flash flood damages roads, fields in Fremont County
ASHTON – Fremont County is feeling the effects of a flash flood after a Saturday night thunderstorm. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain pummeled the Ashton area in about an hour, according to a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management. A severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory were issued before the storm began.
svinews.com
Muddy String Road Crash claims life of Star Valley Ranch Man
A Star Valley Ranch man lost his life in a single vehicle crash on County Road 117 (Muddy String Road) east of Thayne on Monday, August 8. Captain Brian Andrews with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call came in at about 11:49 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star Valley EMS and Thayne Fire Department were all dispatched. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Bradley Breidsenstein of Star Valley Ranch was pronounced deceased on scene.
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. The post Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer in Eastern Idaho
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M., westbound on US30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash near McCammon on Saturday, Aug. 13. The man’s name was Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft. Idaho State Police are still looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities release name of local motorcyclist killed in crash
UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY: The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US Highway 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Deceased: Mark Allan Waller, 58 of Bancroft. Next of kin has been notified. ...
Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...
Idaho State Journal
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out the events happening this week in East Idaho.
bulletin-news.com
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
At milepost 364 in Fremont County, a two-vehicle injury collision on U.S. Highway 20 is being looked into by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at roughly 5 o’clock. August 6th, Saturday. According to police accounts, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was moving west when he crossed...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Pocatello metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pocatello, ID metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Man arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries
During the past few weeks, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to multiple vehicle burglaries at boat ramps in the Swan Valley area along the Snake River. The post Man arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Woman killed in crash on Interstate 84 after rolling vehicle
BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.1 in Minidoka County. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to an ISP news release. Police reports show a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven...
Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
Comments / 0