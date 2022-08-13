Read full article on original website
More sun ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong high-pressure system will continue to keep the beautiful weather going. The sky will be mainly sunny the next few days with clear and pleasant cool nights. High temperatures will warm to the low 80s and overnight lows will move up to around 60. There is little to no chance of rain until the weekend, and even then only scattered showers in a few storms expected.
Sunny, quiet forecast
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A beautiful stretch of weather is ahead! We’re waking up to some refreshing temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. Later today we will warm up and hit the 80 degree mark. Expect plenty of sunshine today. A quick, isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out today, although I expect the majority of our region will remain dry.
Sun to return this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a dreary weekend the sun will return this week. Tuesday through Friday will feature lots of sunshine with mild days and plenty of clear cool nights. No hot weather is expected and it should remain on the dry side into the weekend. The normal high temperature for this time of the year is in the low 80s and most days we will be just short of that.
Mild and mostly sunny weather ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Clouds clear out through the day Monday, paving the way for a sunny week and temperatures near or slightly below average. Monday morning may start out on the cloudy side, but skies should clear by midday. For the afternoon and evening hours, conditions should be mostly sunny. Temperatures stay mild, only warming to the low to mid 70s by noon and into the upper 70s by the late afternoon. A stray sprinkle is possible in the afternoon or evening, but these should be few and far between.
Sunshine returns for the first day of the work week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Isolated rain showers will linger this evening, but most Sunday evening plans will stay dry. Overnight, we’ll start to get rid of some of the cloud cover. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by Monday morning, with some being in the upper 50s.
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert coming to Memorial Coliseum
The powerhouses will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Huguenard Road closure extended by one day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road closed to southbound traffic will remain closed for one day longer than anticipated. The closure, which began Monday, was expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 17 according to the Fort...
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
Early morning shooting leaves one person in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An early morning shooting left one person fighting for their life Monday. Authorities say they were called to 1600 Reed Rd. around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person in serious condition. The victim was taken...
120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
Hot weather believed to be behind Steuben County fish kill
Hot weather and warm water is believed to be behind the death of 500 fish.
SHOP Waynedale! returns for another year
SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15.
One dead in Nappanee crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Nappanee. Police say a vehicle driven by Ross A. Boxell was traveling westbound in the 2400 block of E. Market Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when witnesses say his vehicle started to drift left of the center line and struck a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle.
Motorcycle, semi collide on U.S. 33 at West Cook Road Thursday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has learned that the northbound lanes of U.S. 33 at West Cook Road will be closed for hours after a motorcycle and semi collided around 8:15 Thursday night. Little information is coming in from investigators at the...
Girl Named Tom features band at the grandstand
Fall is just around the corner and as many students return to school, we tuck away summer memories and look ahead to Friday night football and concerts at The Niswonger. But before then, the last summer hurrah beckons at The Van Wert County Fair. Girl Named Tom returns to Van Wert for a new kind of performance at The Grandstand on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.
Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
