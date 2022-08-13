FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Clouds clear out through the day Monday, paving the way for a sunny week and temperatures near or slightly below average. Monday morning may start out on the cloudy side, but skies should clear by midday. For the afternoon and evening hours, conditions should be mostly sunny. Temperatures stay mild, only warming to the low to mid 70s by noon and into the upper 70s by the late afternoon. A stray sprinkle is possible in the afternoon or evening, but these should be few and far between.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO