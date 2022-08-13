Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
Deputies: Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with cocaine and nearly 20 grams of marijuana. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Echols M. Howell, 46, on six drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday morning. Deputies say they found more than four...
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117...
Search continues for gunman in Wake County Deputy’s death, $100k reward offered
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continued on Monday for whoever is responsible for gunning down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his team will not stop until whoever is responsible is brought to justice. “We’ll be out there until we...
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Ned Byrd murder to come forward
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Whoever killed a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy is still on the loose four days later. Investigators released photos they hope will help point them in the direction of the killer. Pictures show a truck that investigators said is believed to be involved in the...
1 dead, 1 transported to hospital after head-on collision in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One driver is dead and another is injured after a head-on collision in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday night. The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a two-car wreck at the intersection of Braddy and Stoney Point Road at 8:20 p.m. and discovered a head-on collision, officers said.
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
Law enforcement community rallies around K-9 Sasha, partner of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for the person or people who gunned down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night continued on Monday, with no suspect identified or arrested. In the meantime, though, loved ones and the larger law enforcement community are working to honor Deputy Byrd...
2 taken to hospital; ‘jaws of life’ used to rescue driver in head-on Morrisville wreck, police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews had to use the “jaws of life” to free one driver after a head-on crash closed a road in Morrisville for two hours Monday evening, police said. The wreck happened just before 7:20 p.m. at 10217 Chapel Hill Road, which is a...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville. Officials say one person is dead. The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black...
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
City of Raleigh to host gun buy back event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department, will host a gun buy back event on Saturday. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mount Peace Baptist Church at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. According...
‘He loved life’: Friends remember Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd as search continues for killer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday evening...
‘I just want my wife back,’ says husband of woman impaled by beach umbrella at SC beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Michael Perreault said he and his wife Tammy were enjoying a “regular” day on the beach in Garden City when tragedy struck on Wednesday. “It was just a regular day,” Michael Perreault said. “(Then) someone yelled duck, and we all ducked, and she was in the line of fire. I think what she tried to do was tip her beach chair over and when it came down it came down so fast, nobody really knew what happened. It went through her left arm, left ribcage and through her heart, and I had to watch this. She bled out on the beach.”
Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
Stretch of I-95 in Cumberland County sees ‘at least one vehicle accident’ daily
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic backups are becoming part of the normal daily commute on Interstate 95 as crashes are on the rise in work zones in both Cumberland and Harnett counties. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there is at least one vehicle accident on the...
