GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Michael Perreault said he and his wife Tammy were enjoying a “regular” day on the beach in Garden City when tragedy struck on Wednesday. “It was just a regular day,” Michael Perreault said. “(Then) someone yelled duck, and we all ducked, and she was in the line of fire. I think what she tried to do was tip her beach chair over and when it came down it came down so fast, nobody really knew what happened. It went through her left arm, left ribcage and through her heart, and I had to watch this. She bled out on the beach.”

GARDEN CITY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO