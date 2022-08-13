ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Deputies: Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with cocaine and nearly 20 grams of marijuana. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Echols M. Howell, 46, on six drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday morning. Deputies say they found more than four...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville. Officials say one person is dead. The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black...
CAMERON, NC
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
City of Raleigh to host gun buy back event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department, will host a gun buy back event on Saturday. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mount Peace Baptist Church at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. According...
RALEIGH, NC
‘I just want my wife back,’ says husband of woman impaled by beach umbrella at SC beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Michael Perreault said he and his wife Tammy were enjoying a “regular” day on the beach in Garden City when tragedy struck on Wednesday. “It was just a regular day,” Michael Perreault said. “(Then) someone yelled duck, and we all ducked, and she was in the line of fire. I think what she tried to do was tip her beach chair over and when it came down it came down so fast, nobody really knew what happened. It went through her left arm, left ribcage and through her heart, and I had to watch this. She bled out on the beach.”
GARDEN CITY, SC
Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
CARY, NC

