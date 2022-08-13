Read full article on original website
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
Attempted poaching suspect wanted after buck found struck with crossbow in Tennessee
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — WARNING: This story contains graphic images. A suspect is wanted after a buck was found with a crossbow bolt piercing the animal's head outside of hunting season, according to authorities. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, or TWRA, recently reported that the mature buck, which was spotted...
Deputy dies after 7th North Carolina officer shooting in 3 weeks; $100k reward offered
WLOS — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced Monday that they’re offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy last week. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at...
Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
Pet-loving SC teen looking for a forever family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — ABC News 4 and the South Carolina Department of Social Services, in partnership with the South Carolina Heart Gallery, are bringing awareness about the state's "waiting children." There are hundreds of kids in South Carolina who are waiting to be placed in forever homes. Each...
GasBuddy: Fuel prices in South Carolina, across the nation fall for 9th straight week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As students return to school, parents driving them are still seeing some relief at the gas pumps. On Monday, GasBuddy shared that fuel prices both in South Carolina and around the United States continued their decline from record highs reached in the spring. Average gas...
South Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 7th, study reveals
South Carolina ranked 4th earliest in the country for peak burnout, according to a recent study. A recent study of just over 4,000 workers across the country by MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, was used to determine when workers in a state were most likely to experience peak burnout.
DHEC releases updated COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — With students and teachers returning to school, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering guidance to keep campuses as safe as possible from COVID-19. In addition, the update comes after the CDC issued changes to its guidance on Aug. 11.
Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
DHEC asking for feedback on valued mental, physical health resources in survey
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is asking residents for feedback about which mental and physical health resources are important to them. The results of a survey provided by DHEC will help guide the decisions made by the Live Healthy South...
AG Alan Wilson pens letter to CCSD Board after 'several' complaints of FOIA violations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter to Charleston County School District Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack on Tuesday referencing parents' allegations that the board was not complying with the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, standards. According to the letter,...
SCDSS offering scholarships in search of future social work employees
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services has its eyes on the future. The department is looking to recruit college students in the field of social work to work with children and families served by the state's welfare system. The department has partnered with the...
