NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hatcheries across Michigan are getting state money to pay for some big improvements. This building in Harrietta (in Wexford county) is just one of the hatcheries that need a face life after years of neglect so millions of dollars of funding from the State of Michigan will make help repairs to several hatcheries possible.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO