Tooele County, UT

UpNorthLive.com

Active homicide investigation in Pickford Township

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities are currently investigating an apparent homicide that occurred in Pickford Township, Michigan State Police said. Troopers are looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in the investigation. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jared Woodgate, 49, of Sault Ste. Marie...
PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gas prices expected to fall in northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) --Gas prices continue to fall and trend experts say we can expect this here in northern Michigan. According to a GasBuddy survey of more than 4,000 stations in Michigan, the average cost of gas is just below $4. That's 10-cents less than last week and 73-cents less...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 16

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,731,787 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,774. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 23,165 new cases and 103 deaths on August 16. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Whitmer declares state of emergency after water main break

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for several counties after a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority's (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The state of emergency declaration applies to Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. "We are drawing...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan is investing millions of dollars to improve state fish hatcheries

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hatcheries across Michigan are getting state money to pay for some big improvements. This building in Harrietta (in Wexford county) is just one of the hatcheries that need a face life after years of neglect so millions of dollars of funding from the State of Michigan will make help repairs to several hatcheries possible.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

DNR updates website with questions, concerns with Camp Grayling expansion

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has updated its website regarding a proposal to lease some public property to Camp Grayling. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing about 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems.
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Monday sunshine, light wind

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Monday will be mostly sunny. Any patches of fog Monday morning or any morning this week will lift as the sun warms up the atmosphere. Light wind mainly from the north 5 to 15 miles per hour. Nice day! Highs from 75 to 78 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 74 to 80 degrees in the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer proposes suspending sales tax on school supplies

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies as part of her MI Back to School Plan aimed at lowering costs for families. She says her plan would save Michigan families money right now, help educators save on classroom expenses, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Nationwide job growth leads to tight labor market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Nate Tilden owns restaurants across Portland, including Bar Casa Vale. These days, you can find him working in the kitchen. "You need to do the longest, hardest job possible. So, I'm on a six-week run without a day off partially because I lost key personnel, but also because I'm being careful who I hire," Tilden said.
PORTLAND, OR

