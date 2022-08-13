ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Volunteers help restore veteran grave site in Brevard County

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbuD0_0hGIirIL00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers in Melbourne came out by the dozens on Saturday to help show their support for veterans.

Among those lending a hand were Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc. and nearly 90 volunteers from the community, including current and former high school students, American Legion Post 191 and about 50 JROTC members.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Volunteers were at the JN Tucker Memorial Cemetery Shady Oaks to restore veteran and civilian graves. Crews wiped down graves, cleaned up trash, wiped down graves, cut the grass and removed branches from cemetery grounds.

Bruce Rothschild, CEO of Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc., started the non profit organization three years ago after a veteran came to him about the shape of the cemetery.

The cemetery, founded in 1912 as an African-American cemetery, had become a homeless camp and was full of garbage. There were even broken and open gravesites.

There are roughly 35 veterans buried at JN Tucker Memorial Cemetery.

The non profit assists in cleaning up donation-only cemeteries that don’t have any long-term maintenance care.

In total, Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc. has helped restore the graves of over 200 veterans and 700 civilians.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
vieravoice.com

Merritt Square Mall Contractors and Cocktails Event

Drink Cocktails and stroll, meet local businesses, speak with contractors, buy locally made foods, and see some cute animals from Romelia farms! This is going to be a great Networking event which is family orientated. T. A raffle will be taking place at 2 pm on the main stage, get...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
County
Brevard County, FL
Melbourne, FL
Society
Melbourne, FL
Government
Brevard County, FL
Government
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cemeteries#Charity#American Legion Post#African American#Cox Media Group
spacecoastdaily.com

18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

‘Our community has to show up:’ Orlando church leads caravan to the polls

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando church is leading efforts to make sure voters head to the polls to cast their ballots during the 2022 primary election. Voters participated in “Impact Sunday” at the Experience Christian Center in Orlando. Senior pastor Bishop Derrick McRae said a hearse lead dozens of vehicles from the church to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 2 killed in Melbourne; suspect detained in Georgia

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police are investigating a double homicide in Melbourne on Tuesday. They said they found two people dead at 1052 Tanglewood Lane where the scene remains active into the evening hours. Melbourne police said they got a call around 10 a.m. from a police department in Georgia...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

1 person dies after Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
105K+
Followers
119K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy