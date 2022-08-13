Read full article on original website
Wisconsin COVID case average drops below 1,500 per day
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in more than a month, Wisconsin health officials are reporting fewer than 1,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,486, its lowest level since July 11. DHS reported 1,376 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
As teacher shortage continues, bus drivers are also in high demand
(WLUK) -- The school year is just around the corner, and districts are facing staffing shortages inside and outside the classroom. Many bus companies are still struggling to find drivers for the school year. Lamers Bus Lines provides service for around 35 different school districts across the state. Seventeen districts...
Northeast Wisconsin teachers hoping to "Clear the List" of school supplies in classrooms
(WLUK) -- As the new school year approaches, many teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready. School funding typically doesn't fund the extras needed to personalize a classroom. So teachers have long spent their own money on extra supplies, but a social media trend is offering help to the educators.
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
State expands eligibility in Well Compensation Grant program
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin is investing $10 million in a grant program to help residents address contaminated private well issues. The program, based on the state’s Well Compensation Grant Program, will expand eligibility beyond the current Well Compensation Program to support more private well owners and increase access to clean drinking water.
UW System launches free tuition program at more campuses
MADISON (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses. The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky's Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning in fall 2023, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year will have any tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived.
