Fox11online.com
Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Fox11online.com
Second open house meeting set for Eagle's Nest Park and Boat Launch
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A second community open house is set to discuss the Eagle’s Nest Park and Boat Launch project. In 2020, Brown County purchased the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club property on Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and renamed it H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Traffic now flows two ways on several streets in downtown Manitowoc. The traffic conversion happened early Monday morning on Eighth, 10th and 11th streets, between Washington Street and Waldo Boulevard. The traffic used to flow from north to south along 11th to Tenth, and south to north...
Fox11online.com
OSHA investigating workplace death at Kaukauna paper mill
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - One person was killed in an incident Tuesday at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill. “During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications & public affairs.
Fond du Lac construction affecting local businesses
Construction on many major roads in Fond du Lac has been closing roads since April, inconveniencing citizens and causing problems for many local businesses.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Fox11online.com
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
Fox11online.com
Bonduel backpedals on decision to sell village library
BONDUEL (WLUK) -- The 'For Sale' sign in front of the Bonduel Branch Library is moving out. The Shawano County Library posted on Facebook Monday that the branch is no longer for sale. The change comes after a surprise decision to sell the village's library last week. The library will...
Fox11online.com
Roofing company gives Appleton veteran new roof as part of national program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Security-Luebke Roofing is making a difference for a U.S. Navy veteran. The Northeast Wisconsin company is putting on a roof for veteran James Vanlinn at his home in Appleton. It comes as part of the National Roof Deployment Project, an effort to recognize veterans for their work.
Fox11online.com
Milwaukee health care chain considers expanding to Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Educational facility in Appleton catches fire, officials working to find cause
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Police Department came across thick black smoke Thursday evening as an educational facility caught fire. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 11 just before 11 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire at an educational facility in the 2300 block of East Lourdes Drive. Heavy heat and smoke were coming from the building.
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victim identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The victim in an Aug. 2 homicide on Green Bay's west side has been identified. Green Bay police say Patrick Ernst, 65, was killed at the Mission Hill apartment complex, 1320 Packerland Dr., where he lived. Police also released a photo of Ernst on behalf of his family.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's city council debates uses for remaining ARPA dollars
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay's city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city's remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to make decisions...
Fox11online.com
Appleton woman among those hurt in Six Flags amusement park shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago, including a woman from Appleton, that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six...
Fox11online.com
Family displaced after Chilton house fire
CHILTON (WLUK) -- A family is displaced after a house fire in Chilton. Crews responded to the home in the 300 block of E. Brooklyn Street around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The fire was contained in the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the home. All occupants of the home were able...
