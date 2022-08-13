ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Fox11online.com

Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion

(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Second open house meeting set for Eagle's Nest Park and Boat Launch

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A second community open house is set to discuss the Eagle’s Nest Park and Boat Launch project. In 2020, Brown County purchased the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club property on Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and renamed it H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Traffic now flows two ways on several streets in downtown Manitowoc. The traffic conversion happened early Monday morning on Eighth, 10th and 11th streets, between Washington Street and Waldo Boulevard. The traffic used to flow from north to south along 11th to Tenth, and south to north...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

OSHA investigating workplace death at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - One person was killed in an incident Tuesday at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill. “During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications & public affairs.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves

(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Bonduel backpedals on decision to sell village library

BONDUEL (WLUK) -- The 'For Sale' sign in front of the Bonduel Branch Library is moving out. The Shawano County Library posted on Facebook Monday that the branch is no longer for sale. The change comes after a surprise decision to sell the village's library last week. The library will...
BONDUEL, WI
Fox11online.com

Milwaukee health care chain considers expanding to Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Educational facility in Appleton catches fire, officials working to find cause

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Police Department came across thick black smoke Thursday evening as an educational facility caught fire. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 11 just before 11 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire at an educational facility in the 2300 block of East Lourdes Drive. Heavy heat and smoke were coming from the building.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victim identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The victim in an Aug. 2 homicide on Green Bay's west side has been identified. Green Bay police say Patrick Ernst, 65, was killed at the Mission Hill apartment complex, 1320 Packerland Dr., where he lived. Police also released a photo of Ernst on behalf of his family.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's city council debates uses for remaining ARPA dollars

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay's city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city's remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to make decisions...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton woman among those hurt in Six Flags amusement park shooting

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago, including a woman from Appleton, that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six...
GURNEE, IL
Fox11online.com

Family displaced after Chilton house fire

CHILTON (WLUK) -- A family is displaced after a house fire in Chilton. Crews responded to the home in the 300 block of E. Brooklyn Street around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The fire was contained in the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the home. All occupants of the home were able...
CHILTON, WI

