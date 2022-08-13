Read full article on original website
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, And Russell Westbrook For Playing Most Games Since The 2009-10 NBA Season: "Bron Been In The League Since 04 Though So He Really The Most Durable."
There are many parameters that play a vital role in a player's success in the NBA. One of which is how durable a given player is. If any players in question aren't fit enough, it doesn't matter how talented they are, they will always be disregarded from debates about being considered the best players in the NBA.
Los Angeles Clippers News
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible." The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams...
Insider Suggests The NBA Is Expecting Kevin Durant To Get Traded After The Brooklyn Nets Are Left Off Christmas Day Schedule
We are in the final months before the NBA comes back to our screens and planning for the 2022-23 season is underway. Teams have already shaped their rosters for next season but some key moves can still be made around the league. Players like Collin Sexton, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyrie...
Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."
Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible."
The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams in the NBA next year, and many believe that they will have a chance to win the 2023 NBA championship. They have a solid veteran roster with some players that have championship experience such as Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.
Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."
A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
Cavs’ Cedi Osman Again Paces Turkey In Eurobasket Prep Win
For the second time in two games, Osman led Turkey in scoring, this time tallying 18 points in a 94-78 win in Poland. Last week, Osman scored 17 in a 96-70 win over Ukraine. Against Poland, he went 5-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers, in just under 20 minutes. Osman...
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Draymond Green Opened Up On How Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson React To Him Yelling At Them: "When I Say Something And They Disagree And Say Something Back... That Just Is What It Is."
The Golden State Warriors' greatness is built around their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. All of them have their strengths and they also bring their unique personalities to the table. Stephen Curry is serious and a family-oriented individual, although with a good sense of humor. Klay Thompson is a little goofy, and Draymond Green is the outspoken one that can call everybody out.
Michael B. Jordan Commented On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post
View the original article to see embedded media. Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Irving captioned the photos: ""Ancestors chose you, so there’s no way you’re gonna fold” I love art and history! It’s beautiful ain’t it, no lies being accepted over here. ♾A11Even"
