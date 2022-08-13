ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County

A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Firefighters have upper hand on hard to reach brush fire in Ventura County

Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a small, but highly visible brush fire off of Highway 101 near Camarillo. The two to three acre blaze is south of Highway 101, on the Conejo Grade. It was spotted just before 5 a.m. Monday. No homes were threatened, but the rugged terrain made it tough to fight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Deer Hunter#The Hunter#Traffic Accident
Santa Barbara Edhat

Family Cat Dies in Goleta House Fire

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Gato Ave in Goleta. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, crews arrived at the scene of a fire inside a one story residence. It took crews approximately ten minutes to knock the fire down and check for extension...
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health

SOLVANG –Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health. Cottage welcomes Dr. Roger I. Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas, and the practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high quality...
SOLVANG, CA
Canyon News

One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park

MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
Santa Barbara Edhat

StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone

StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UCSB Police Lieutenant Arrested for DUI, Hit-and-Run

A UC Santa Barbara police lieutenant was arrested August 7 in Solvang on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run. Bradley Prows, 60, who was not on duty at the time, was headed westbound on Highway 246 near the Solvang Brewing Company when the car in front of him slowed as it prepared to park, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Prows attempted to pass, but the right side of his truck collided with the left side of the other vehicle as he did so.
Santa Barbara Independent

Ginger Salazar & Katina Zaninovich are Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Persons of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich have been selected as the 79th Persons of the Year for the Santa Barbara area. The two will be honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at an in-person luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 15.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Trip Through 1950 Santa Barbara With Un-redacted Census Data

Christmas came in April this year for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Seventy-two years ago, the 1950 decennial census was taken across the nation, and the results were stashed in the National Archives. Collecting information about age, sex, race, employment, military service, and more, the census provided important data about the U.S. population, but the specifics were not released due to a rule that has kept the details of every census since 1870 private from the public for 72 years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Clifford Cornet Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash on State Route 1 [Ventura, CA]

Mary Centeno Killed in DUI Crash, Clifford Cornet Arrested. The incident happened on August 10th, at approximately 9:23 a.m. between Solimar and Emma Wood beaches. According to police, a 2003 GMC 3500, driven by 61-year-old Cornet, left the road, and struck 68-year-old Centeno from behind while she was walking southbound on State Route 1.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy