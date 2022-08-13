Read full article on original website
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101
The accident reported around 6:15 a.m. and involving at least three cars blocked all lanes. The post Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Firefighters have upper hand on hard to reach brush fire in Ventura County
Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a small, but highly visible brush fire off of Highway 101 near Camarillo. The two to three acre blaze is south of Highway 101, on the Conejo Grade. It was spotted just before 5 a.m. Monday. No homes were threatened, but the rugged terrain made it tough to fight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Family Cat Dies in Goleta House Fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Gato Ave in Goleta. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, crews arrived at the scene of a fire inside a one story residence. It took crews approximately ten minutes to knock the fire down and check for extension...
Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays
A rollover traffic accident on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton was causing heavy traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon. The post Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog
The Santa Maria Police Department recently welcomed one furry four-legged friend and promoted a K-9 officer. The post Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara
A sedan and pickup truck collided just before 4:30 a.m. at De La Vina Street and W. Carrillo Street. The post Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura
A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront
The Hilton Beachfront resort in Santa Barbara is planning an 80-room expansion in with a fire pit, lounge, bar and adult swimming pool. The post Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rollover crash slows traffic along Hwy 101 in Buellton
Highway 101 traffic was backing up in Buellton Tuesday afternoon following a rollover crash in the southbound lanes.
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health
SOLVANG –Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health. Cottage welcomes Dr. Roger I. Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas, and the practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care – Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high quality...
Canyon News
One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park
MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
Santa Barbara Edhat
StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone
StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
Santa Barbara Independent
UCSB Police Lieutenant Arrested for DUI, Hit-and-Run
A UC Santa Barbara police lieutenant was arrested August 7 in Solvang on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run. Bradley Prows, 60, who was not on duty at the time, was headed westbound on Highway 246 near the Solvang Brewing Company when the car in front of him slowed as it prepared to park, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Prows attempted to pass, but the right side of his truck collided with the left side of the other vehicle as he did so.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ginger Salazar & Katina Zaninovich are Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Persons of the Year
SANTA BARBARA, CA – Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich have been selected as the 79th Persons of the Year for the Santa Barbara area. The two will be honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at an in-person luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 15.
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Trip Through 1950 Santa Barbara With Un-redacted Census Data
Christmas came in April this year for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Seventy-two years ago, the 1950 decennial census was taken across the nation, and the results were stashed in the National Archives. Collecting information about age, sex, race, employment, military service, and more, the census provided important data about the U.S. population, but the specifics were not released due to a rule that has kept the details of every census since 1870 private from the public for 72 years.
L.A. Weekly
