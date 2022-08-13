Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Texas Tech announces basketball non-conference schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The 98th season of Texas Tech basketball is set to begin on Nov 7 with Northwestern State coming to Lubbock for the first of 13 non-conference regular season games that have now been officially announced. The non-conference schedule includes eight home games, a trip to...
Texas Tech football: Joey McGuire gives update on QB battle
This past Saturday was an important day for the Texas Tech football program as the team conducted its first of two intrasquad scrimmages. But unfortunately, no media or fans were allowed to attend meaning that information about what transpired has been nonexistent. That’s why Red Raider fans were eager to...
How Lubbock ranks in list of top Airbnb cities during football season
While Texas is home to some of the country's most famous college towns and teams, there's one city in the Lone Star State that Airbnb reports is the state's biggest destination in bookings for upcoming stays so far this year.
Lady Raiders Greek Foreign Tour Day 6 Recap
The Lady Raiders defeated Crete Select on day six of their Greek foreign tour.
KCBD
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
Nation’s first-ever Allsup’s Express opening across from Texas Tech campus
LUBBOCK, Texas — The nation’s first-ever Allsup’s Express found its home just feet away from Texas Tech’s campus. Store employees said it will kick off its week-long, grand opening celebrations on Tuesday morning. “When you get an Allsup’s, you know that you’re growing as a community. So, it’s exciting to have Allsup’s as part of […]
KCBD
United Family announces ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ winners, 2 from Lubbock to receive $1,500 gift cards
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family launched the “Road Trip to Your Health” initiative in June of this year. During the week-long event, shoppers across all four The United Family banners could participate in various challenges, including “digital trivia questions, interacting on social media, tracking down secret codes and more.”
glasstire.com
Charles Adams to Retire From Namesake Gallery in Lubbock
Charles Adams is retiring from his post at his namesake gallery in Lubbock, Texas. The gallery, which boasts Lubbock-area contemporary artists as well as early Texas and New Mexico artists, will announce a new manager this fall. Mr. Adams was born in Lubbock in 1942. A graduate of Lubbock High...
LP&L gives ERCOT official notice of entering competitive market
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City council and the Electric Utility Board approved for Lubbock Power and Light to move in to a competitive market with a unanimous vote back in February. On Tuesday, LP&L confirmed it filed the official 12 month notice to ERCOT, putting them one step closer to the retail market. “We […]
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
If You’re Excited About The Baby Allsup’s, You’re Also A Fan Of Heart Disease.
Just seeing that image increased your cholesterol level into the low 10,000's range. In a day and age when we all are trying our darnedest to not embody the image of the big-bellied Texan, we still get unreasonably excited over the greasiest deep-fried, pimple-inducing, school cafeteria-esque vittles ever cooked. In other words, college student fodder.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 16th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy. Cold front pushes through! Low of 68°. Winds S→N 10-15 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Storms after 5 PM. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Clouds have kept portions of the South Plains a little cooler on Tuesday! Tonight, a cold front […]
Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention
This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
everythinglubbock.com
City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
Giovannie & The Hired Guns To Play Levelland
Red hot band "Giovannie And The Hired Guns" will be in the area. There are certain levels of fame. First, it's very hard to get your song on the radio. Then, as you probably notice, a lot of songs come and go quickly, only to be occasionally remembered in the future. Then there are those songs that stick around for a while when they are no longer considered new. Giovannie appears to have one of those career-making hits on his hands.
everythinglubbock.com
Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store
LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
fox34.com
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
